Valiant Drops Video For ‘Dunce Cheque’ After Minister Expressed Concern Over Lyrical Content

Fast-rising artist Valiant released visuals for his track Dunce Cheque on Tuesday, to the delight of his fans, in the aftermath of Information Minister Robert Morgan’s expression of concern about the lyrical content of the track.

Two minutes into his address at the National Youth Month Church Service at the Generations Church in Mandeville on Sunday, Minister Morgan had expressed dismay about the content of Dunce Cheque, which, according to him, he overheard coming from a device owned by his young son.

According to the Minister, the lyrics of the song by the 1 Diplomats singer, was making buffoonery appear desirable to young people.

“There is something I want to say: I heard my son playing a YouTube video, and he wasn’t playing it because he looked for it, he was just on his tablet, and I hear, ‘Bounce cheque inna account and mek di skull upset…one a unuh] nuh know dunce yet, back a di class mi nah nuh subject,’ an mi a seh ‘when did dunce become fashionable?” Morgan stated, pinpointing the song which makes references to lotto scamming and the ‘chappa’ lifestyle.

The Minister, who is also Member of Parliament for Clarendon North Central, also went on to highlight Trap artiste Malie’s Don’s Bank, which began trending in May, particularly for the line “Yes, Miss Jen, I’m still a thief/Still here committing criminal activities”.

“And then you have a next one mi hear a couple weeks ago. ‘Miss Jen ask if mi a still teef. Yes, Miss Jen, I’m still a teef. Still engage in criminal activities.’ When did becoming a teef become fashionable?” Morgan asked in reference to the song, which was even incorporated into the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s social media crime-fighting initiative following its release.

“We always used to listen to the songs dem that wi parents nuh want wi listen to enuh, but when mi a youth an Shabba an Beenie, and Bounty, mi never hear dem a endorse teefin. And what it says to me is that there is an importance in the 21st century and now, for us to be strong as young people to maintain our mental faculties and protect ourselves from some very fashionable negative things that are out there that are gonna to drive us to do wrong things,” the Minister added.

Following the premier of Dunce Cheque video on YouTube, some of Valiant’s fans took issue with the Minister’s references to the song promoting ‘dunceness’.

“I saw something on Instagram this morning talking about this artiste and since when these type of music became fashionable. Most of these new artiste they’re actually intelligent some of the biggest thief are those in jacket and tie dancehall music the art is a reflection of society keep the same energy for the movies and leave the music alone,” one man noted.

“This youth is very intelligent and he knows what he is doing and he is enjoying it so let him be once he’s not robbing or killing anyone and this song is all about creativity well done youth,” Marvin Cummings said.

Valiant who attended St Marys College, Oberlin High School and the EXED Community College, has said in past interviews that he “got his subjects” in high school and is very competent at English Literature.

The artist, whose given name is Raheem Bowes, is a native of Mannings Hill in Stony Hill, and also worked in the Business Process Outsourcing sector before deciding to give his all to music.

Valiant rose to prominence after being captured on camera engaging in a conversation at one of his music video shoots, where he glibly uttered the words “kotch e hat, a lie” and which went viral, resulting in many music fans seeking him out after finding out that he was a recording artist.

He has subsequently released several other songs, among them C.A.L, Siance and North Carolina.