Skillibeng, Shenseea To Be Featured On Wizkid’s New Album ‘More Love Less Ego’

Nigerian artist Wizkid has sought Dancehall’s finest, recruiting Skillibeng and Shenseea for a song on his fifth studio album More Love Less Ego, which is now due out on November 14.

The two Jamaican artists will appear together on the single Slip N Slide, which forms part of the 13-track project via Starboy/Sony Music International/RCA Records.

This is a first-time Afrobeat collaboration for the Whap Whap deejay and second for the Blessed singer, who was featured on Fireboy DML & Chris Brown’s, Diana last August.

Skillibeng has however performed on stage with Wizkid before. The Juro singer brought Skilli on stage at the Wireless Festival in the UK last July. The two met prior and was also spotted backstage after the Crocodile Teeth deejay’s performance at the Echoplex theatre in Los Angeles that summer.

According to Skilli’s A&R manager Tariq Stewart, the two have had great chemistry since linking up. “Skilli had a show in LA…That’s how everything literally came about and you know just building that rapport, and building that friendship,” Stewart told DancehallMag.

In July, Skillibeng told On The Radar Radio that he and Wizkid had been in the studio “cooking up heat.” At the time the Dancehall star revealed he had unofficially remixed Wizkid’s Mood, which he received positively, and prompted the two to link up in the studio after.

“Wizkid has been supporting my music, everybody supports Wizkid’s music but Wizkid has been supporting my music as like a mainstream entertainer,” Skilli said. “I see flicks of him like in the club [telling the DJ] to start over my song, stuff like that, Crocodile Teeth. I’ve seen pictures of him at home in Africa vibing to my song. So I respect Wizkid, a different kind of respect, that’s my boy right there,” he continued.

In the meantime, Wizkid has already released two singles from the collection, namely Money & Love with the accompanying music video, and Bad To Me.

The new album, More Love, Less Ego follows his Grammy-nominated 2020 project, Made In Lagos, which peaked at No. 28 on the Billboard 200.

