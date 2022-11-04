MBR Releases ‘The Realest’ To Mark Corey’s Five-Year Death Anniversary

mbr

US-based independent label Mineral Boss Records (MBR) has released a new single, The Realest, by emerging artist Stinga J to mark the fifth anniversary of the death of former MBR chief executive officer and artiste Cleon ‘Corey’ Jones.

“This is a tribute to my husband, Corey because November 4th is Corey’s birthday and also this year marks the fifth anniversary of his death,” Tawanna Jones, a principal of MBR and Corey’s widow, said.

Visuals for the project were also released simultaneously with the single.

“It’s my way of saying it’s OK to let go emotionally. It took me five years to release the project but it was voiced five days after his death… but I didn’t want to come to terms with it. But I am going to come off the road and start focus on my producing now, and I was going through my catalogue and I decided it was time to release it,” she added.

When Corey was gunned down by unknown assailants on December 12, 2017, his death shocked the entire entertainment community. According to information obtained from the police’s Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), Jones, aka Corey, was shot and killed in his community of Caymanas Bay, St Catherine, by unknown assailants.

CCU said the attack happened at approximately 9:30 a.m. on December 12th, 2017 while Jones was in the company of a woman. Both were shot during the incident and taken to hospital, where Jones was pronounced dead.

Jones and his wife, Tawanna, founded Mineral Boss Records over 15 years ago and produced a plethora of songs including Mavado’s 2016 hit Progress.

The single was featured on American producer DJ Khaled’s Grammy-nominated Major Key album.

Since her husband’s death, Tawanna has single-handedly kept the record label relevant with timely releases and hits.

In the summer of 2022, MBR released the Ruku rhythm, which created a major splash in dancehall with its interesting line-up of artists with Lisa Hyper’s popular designer-body ode ‘Sculpture’, MBR engineer and artiste JoviDiPree’s ‘Cash Lingo’ and I-Octane with Kudos.