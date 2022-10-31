Cedella Marley, Nadine Sutherland And More Pay Tribute To Leonie Forbes

Following the passing of iconic actress and broadcaster Leonie Forbes, last Tuesday at the age of 85, several members of the music fraternity have used their social media platforms to pay tribute.

Among them were Cedella Marley, Nadine Sutherland, veteran Dancehall deejay Don Yute and Entertainment Minister Olivia Grange.

A “legend”, who was in a “class of her own” is how Cedella described Forbes, whom she said she admired from her childhood days.

“Honor and Respect to our Icon Leonie Forbes…I remember as a child my mom would take me to your pantomimes. You blazed and paved the way for women in Broadcasting and Theatre. Fly Away Home @ShesALegend #Classofherown,” she wrote on her Instagram page.

Nadine Sutherland, who like Cedella was a child star, hailed the broadcaster whom she said had immense talent.

“Leonie Forbes gave me many moments of joy. She could utilize the King’s English with aplomb, but, could cast a spell on you when she used our Jamaican language. A talent that was bigger than our shores. We had brilliance, I wonder if we knew. Soar in the realms of the ancestors,” she noted.

“Jah Know 🙏 love u Leonie thanks for your classy virtuous contribution to our lives and culture. I know the angels are with u.❤️,” Don Yute wrote.

For her part Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, described Forbes as “one of the really great actresses and media personalities that Jamaica has produced”.

“Leonie was an actress extraordinaire and a broadcaster of the highest calibre. She was one of the most revered actresses on the Jamaican stage for over five decades, earning the respect and admiration of not just audiences, but her fellow practitioners. Her willingness to share her vast knowledge and experience with young thespians was one of the last memories of her which will last for a very long time,” the former Specs/Shang executive noted in a statement.

“Leonie was the consummate professional, with a preparation process which was most worthy of emulation. Whilst many others would arrive at the theatre at the designated one hour, Leonie was always there at least two hours before, in preparation mode,” Grange added.

In saluting Forbes for what she described as “the iconic part she played in the development theatre, radio broadcasting, television and films in Jamaica”, Grange said she was the ‘leading lady’ for a generation of broadcasters and thespians who excelled at their craft.

“She was as great in a radio studio as she was onstage and in television and films, and as a producer. Leonie has certainly made her mark and will be a hard act to follow,” she noted.

Forbes, who was born on June 14, 1937, became a radio announcer when the now defunct Jamaica Broadcasting Corporation (JBC) started in 1955. She was one of the first voices on the radio along with Dennis Hall, Desmond Chambers, Erica Allen and Beverly Anderson.

Also paying tribute was Prime Minister Andrew Holness, who described Forbes as a cultural icon who “flew the Jamaican flag high”.

“She was always elegant and gracious, and her voice commanded both respect and admiration. Jamaica has lost an iconic and pioneering figure in media, film and television… “her crisp, clear voice, warm personality and contribution to Jamaica’s development in media and the arts will never be forgotten,” he tweeted on Tuesday evening.

She also played lead roles in 12 pantomimes and acted in numerous plays including Sea Mama, The Rope and the Cross and Old Story Time. She also made appearances in films such as Children of Babylon, Club Paradise and Milk and Honey.

In addition, Forbes, along with Alma Mock Yen, co-authored the book titled The Re-Entry into Sound, which is a standard text which has been used to train broadcasters across the Caribbean.