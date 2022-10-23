Squash Dismisses Reports That He Was Shot In Florida

Dancehall entertainer Squash has denied the reports that he was shot and injured during a shoot-out in Lauderhill, Florida, over the weekend.

The Montego Bay native took to social media to calm his fans, assuring them that he’s in fact “alive” and not injured.

“Uno know 6ix Boss already, my ting a nuh fi come pon live and try explain, nuh care wah mi hear, and the bag a drama all the time, mi always ignore it,” he began. “But you see now, this serious – the whole a mi loved ones dem, mi fans dem concern bout the 6ixx Boss you understand.”

The Scotch & Soda deejay said he was made aware of rumors of his death from several concerned callers. “Everybody a check pon me and worry. Mi hear say mi get shot, mi hear say mi dead, mi hear all type a tings,” he said.

“See it deh, mi well and live mi fans. Mi want uno know say mi deh yah, mi active, fully active,” he continued.

Reports alleged that Squash, given name Andre Whittiker, was “injured in a Lauderhill shooting and is recovering.”

The incident was said to have initiated an investigation by Broward County police, who are offering up to US$5000 to anyone with information about the shooting.

According to sources, the incident, which led to a double murder, was believed to have been a reprisal after threats were made on Whittiker’s life. It was alleged that the deejay walked away with minor injuries, however, one of his associates was badly hurt.

During his recent Live, Squash urged listeners to refrain from spreading false news and making things “bad for ghetto youths,” referring to himself. He expressed disappointment that the media was quick to share rumors of his demise but weren’t as eager to cover or promote his music.

“Uno low off ah mi name bad man,” Squash vented. “Uno just leave mi alone bredda, make man live, low man make man survive bredda.”

“Stop mix up man in ah no violence and crime business bredda. Music man ah do ova yah suh bredda, strictly music man do ova yah suh band man!” he went on.

He followed up to reiterate his safety to fans. “To all a mi fans and di whole ah mi supporters dem, big up unoself … you done know and heart and love already.”

“6ix Boss deh yah well and active … fully active, 6ix forever!”…“As mi say, mi fans, mi well and mi alright, mi good.”

The Still A Roam deejay went on to share new photos on his Instagram page today (Sunday, October 23), to reveal he was in fact unscathed and uninjured.

In the caption he wrote, “Who god bless, no man curse 🤞🏽. Ya man me see unuh dutty style dutty behavior dutty mind 🤔.”

In his IG stories, Squash shared the audio and lyrics of a verse from Gregory Isaac, Rumors.

In the last few weeks, the deejay has released a few new tracks, namely Diagnosis and Chant in September, and Stay Alone and Peace of Mind prior in August.