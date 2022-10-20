Shaneil Muir To Get Baptised But Not Before Wrapping Up Ten More Dancehall Shows

Shaneil Muir has confirmed that she will quit her Dancehall music career—to get baptized and do “God’s work,” and finally find peace, happiness, and salvation.

But before she goes, Muir will complete a final series of scheduled events across the Caribbean and the US, performing at 10 more shows before February 25, 2023.

All bookings are now closed, she said.

“I’m not leaving Dancehall for Christianity because I have always been a Christian. A sinner yes, but aren’t we all?” she wrote in a statement, shared to Instagram on Wednesday (October 19).

“I’m leaving to do God’s work, to find peace, happiness and salvation, this world cannot offer me that. My reward is not in the hands of men,” she continued before quoting Ephesians 6:12; “I wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers…”

Muir, who came to prominence in the Dancehall space just over two years ago with the release of her hit single Yamabella, and followed up with an amalgam of hardcore and inspirational tracks, said that this career path has to come to an end.

“Because of my secular choices I have obligations to conclude this chapter of my life,” she said.

Muir said that she would be baptized and would turn her life over to the Lord. “I do not know what tomorrow brings but by God’s grace and mercy I will baptize and rededicate my life to God and no matter how this ship may rock Jesus Christ is the anchor.”

“Thank you to everyone who reached out. Thank you for your encouragement, I know that I am grateful. I am in great spirits! I will be a new! Jehovah Is In Control! He Wins!”

Muir is currently resting, as ordered by doctors, after collapsing from stress-related symptoms and exhaustion in her hometown of Montego Bay last Saturday (October 15).

The singer disclosed to fans online a day prior that she was emotionally drained and was currently in a dispute with her former manager Richie Flores over money-related issues. Flores’s lawyers had served Muir with a cease-and-desist letter, which accused her of “making defamatory statements.”

The Black Is Beautiful artist will return to the Dancehall stage this Saturday, October 22 for a performance in Belize. From there, she’ll head to St. Croix, New York, St. Thomas, New Jersey, St. Lucia, and back to Jamaica before her last two shows in St. Maarten and Atlanta respectively in late February 2023.