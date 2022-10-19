Pamputtae Scores Rare Collab With Bounty Killer In ‘Set Right’

Pamputtae has made history, as the first hardcore female deejay to score a duet with Bounty Killer.

The two, who have arguably, the huskiest voices of both sexes in Dancehall, have teamed up on two versions of a raunchy Dancehall track, the explicit version dubbed Set Right, and a radio version titled Set Light.

Produced by Esco and Don Mafia, the track sees Bounty Killer and Pamputtae going head to head on the verses, declaring what they will do to each other in the throes of passion. Bounty Killer kickstarts the song with one of his two verses, while Pamputtae comes in the middle with hers and takes charge of the hook.

“2 big voice ina Dancehall ppl a yah so nice!!! Pamputtae and @iunogeneral.🎼”SET RIGHT”🎼. Out now on all digital platforms please Guys I need ur support,” a gleeful Pamputtae noted on her Instagram page, to the delight of her fans.

Over on his Instagram page, Bounty Killer was his usually feisty self, using his promotional post to take aim at lazy artists who continue to record substandard music.

“SETT RIIGHT Feat @pamputtae. OUT NOW ON ALL PLATFORMS. Mi and unuh likkle dutty nyamie nyamie lazy bloodclaath drancrow tune inna dem big bad mind head🤐,” he wrote, as his fans cheered him along.

Over the years, Bounty Killer’s duets with female Dancehall artists have been few and far between, even though he has been on collabs featuring groupings of women and other male acts.

In 1998, he collaborated with singjay Tanya Stephens on the raunchy Cry and Bawl.

In 1998, he collaborated with Dawn Penn for No, No, No which appeared on his 1997 Ghetto Gramma album and Tell Me now with Queen of Reggae, Marcia Griffiths in 1995.

Bounty Killer is no stranger to collaborations with his male compatriots. Back in 2014, he was a part of King Yellowman’s track Champion, which featured Dancehall legends such as Shabba Ranks, Ninja Man, Tiger, Bounty Killer, Capleton, Sizzla, Shabba Ranks, Lady G, Burru Banton, Buju Banton, Josie Wales, General Trees and Peter Metro.

He partnered with Busta Rhymes and Junior Reid on Change like the Weather from his My Xperience album, The Fugees, Wyclef Jean, Mobb Deep as well as Swizz Beatz and AZ.

In 2001, his Hey Baby collab with No Doubt peaked at number five on the Billboard Hot 100 and won a Grammy Award for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal.

A longstanding collaborator of Bounty is Singer Richie Stephens, with whom he has recorded the largest number of duets, among them the hit track Maniac in 1996, Pot of Gold, Life to Live, Money talk, Outcry, Luv A Dub Style and Magnet on the Quick Sand Riddim on General Degree’s Size Eight Label in 1999.

The Warlord’s collaborations with Brian and Tony Gold, are well known, as he was a part of the duo’s Vibe With Us track from their Riddim Driven: Hot Gyal album, which was released in 2003.

The two Golds also featured on Bounty’s Next Millenium album on the song Love That’s Real, which was released in 1998 on Shaggy’s former Big Yard label, a song that Bounty has said publicly, has stood the test of time.

In September last year Bounty Killer had said that his Damian ‘Jr Gong’ Marley-produced King of Kingston album, would have at least a record-breaking 30 featured artistes, including Dancehall icon Shabba Ranks, gracing it with their vocals.

In addition to Shabba Ranks, he said the album will feature a slew of singers including Chronixx, Stephen Marley, Barrington Levy, Dexta Daps, Omi, Romain Virgo, Christopher Martin, Olaf Blackwood who also recently featured on Spice’s Ten album, Junior Gong himself, Nesbeth, Aisha Davis and Wayne Marshall.

In addition, he listed a slew of Dancehall deejays, including his protégés Vybz Kartel, Busy Signal and Bling Dawg as well as Agent Sasco, Spragga Benz, Dancehall pioneer Big Youth and Blakkman as well as Brian and Tony Gold and Richie Stephens.

Outside of Jamaica, Junior Gong and Bounty have co-opted Bunji Garlin, Busta Rhymes, and DJ Khaled for the now-overdue album. In addition, Bounty’s son Major Myjah, Leah, Bena, Stassi Pryce are also to be featured.

Bounty has also expressed his desire to have Bob Marley featured on the album, noting that it would be his “dream collab” if he had “one last song to do.”