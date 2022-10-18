Peter Tosh’s Earthstrong Celebration Dovetails With Wailers50 Anniversary Of Iconic albums

Maxine Stowe

October 19, 2022 will commemorate the celebrations of two important musical facts, the Birthday of the late great Peter Tosh and the 50th Anniversary of the Wailers Albums – Catch a Fire and Burnin.

On his birth date, Tosh’s legacy and career will be celebrated on all his social media platforms where his fanbase will be able to remember the great legend and some of great hits.

October 16 there will be a filmed performance by the tribute group, the Wailers Trio, at the Harry J Studio in Kingston, the legendary studio where The Wailers recorded the iconic albums, “Catch A Fire and “Rastaman Vibration” back in the 1970’s.

“We’re trying to get the group as a unit back in front of the world. It is an acknowledgement of the place and experience where these recordings were first done,” well-known music executive Maxine Stowe stated.

This year will be the first that there will be a marketing promotion surrounding the 50th Anniversary of both projects which will include the original Wailers: Bob Marley, Peter Tosh and Bunny Wailer.

“The event is being staged as an acknowledgement that the Burnin’ album was released on Peter Tosh’s birthday,” stated Maxine Stowe, who is credited as compilation producer along with Bill Levenson for both these deluxe editions that were released in 2001 while working at Island Records.

“Celebrating my father’s earthstrong is always a highlight of my year,” Niambe Tosh, daughter and Executive of the Peter Tosh Legacy and Brand(s), told DancehallMag.

“This year is particular important, as I’ve just learned that ‘Burnin’ was released on this very special day in 1973. As a founding member of The Wailers, Peter Tosh’s contributions to this iconic trio, will always be recognized and remembered on October 19th.

She also added that “instead of singing Happy Birthday, I, along with the many fans will be singing the powerful verses of “Get Up, Stand Up” in celebration and consciousness.”

In 1998 Get Up Stand Up single achieved a Hall of Fame Award, in 2007 the Burnin’ album was added to the Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry for its historical and cultural significance. In 2003, the album was ranked number 319 on Rolling Stone magazine’s list of the 500 greatest albums of all time. The album maintained the same position in a 2012 update of the list. Similarly, Catch A Fire achieved a Hall of Fame award in 2009 wherein Critics have called Catch a Fire one of the greatest reggae albums of all time.

The Wailers 50th Anniversary activation on the 19th will last for the next 12 months. Stowe stated that the cumulative effect of Wailers 50 push will be to harness The Wailers brand to the shared benefits of Bob Marley, Peter Tosh & Bunny Wailer.