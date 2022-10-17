Spice Doesn’t Masturbate Anymore ‘Cause “Sex Demons”

According to the Queen of Dancehall Spice, sex demons are a real thing.

During her latest visit to Angela Yee’s Lip Service podcast, the Go Down Deh singer, 40, was asked whether masturbation was taboo for her growing up.

Spice said she actually used to “play” with herself when she was younger but stopped when she learned that it involved having intercourse with a “sex demon.”

“You know when you masturbate, you’re having sex with a sex demon,” Spice said.

“It’s a sex demon called incubus and succubus. So, you have a male sex demon and a female sex demon and when you masturbate, you’re having sex with the male sex demon.”

The Grammy-nominated Dancehall star added that these spiritual beings would sometimes fall in love and cause problems in people’s relationships. “It really, literally will have sex with you, fall in love with you, everything. And it will mash up your relationship and then you and your man can’t get along and stuff like that because you’re in a relationship with a demon,” she said.

However, sexologist, author and activist Dr. Shelly-Ann Weeks says she’s no expert on demons but wanted to reassure women that self-pleasure is beneficial to their well-being.

“The body goes through cycles and changes and whenever we deprive our body of certain things, we pay the consequences. If we deprive our body of good nutrition, we pay the consequences. If we deprive our body of rest, we pay the consequences. We also deprive our body of all the great things that the body can experience in a pleasurable way, we pay the consequences as well,” Weeks told THE STAR.

On Twitter, several users reacted to Spice’s comments.

Seriously who’s grandma told them masturbating was having sex with demons?? — ♡♥Jans♡♥ (@GoldenJans) October 13, 2022

how often y'all have sex with demons? me every night — Blade™ 1 day till harbor (@sfxcuss) October 14, 2022

I be having sex with demons 5 times a day https://t.co/aw03VAw7SA — kwangsoo's flat ass (@jsukisahotdilf) October 13, 2022

I've had sex with so many demons 😎😈 https://t.co/DKneoKeKoJ — ᐯOIᗪ.E᙭E (COMMS OPEN 3/10) (@Void_Dot_Exe) October 14, 2022

I can’t wait to go home and have sex with my demons later ☺️ https://t.co/a2OIYqvRuN — Spooky Rowan 🎃🐈‍⬛🌙 (@steam_hunk) October 13, 2022

Spice out here saying masturbating is having sex with sex demons lmfaoo I be on that demon time — 🍍♉️ (@UnrulyLuna) October 11, 2022

So spice did an interview and said when you masturbate your having sex with “sex demons” and they can fall in love with you and purposely destroy your relationships 🤯🤯 that’s crazyyyy! I just looked it up and it’s some truth to it — BIGG ZEE🐝 (@z__ziggy) October 11, 2022

The fact Spice even talking about sex demons and be poppin dat P on stage makes no sense ta me — Tee.Scott (@teescottmusic) October 14, 2022

Dr. Weeks noted that masturbation helps women to discover and express their sexual needs and preferences.

“Our culture says that when a woman masturbates it is an indication of her being ‘sex deprived’ or ‘No man nuh want har’ or ‘She lonely’. I think it is not only, not true, but it is dangerous. What it does, is force women to not be able to express their sexuality and be truthful about what it is they want. How can they ask for what they want when they don’t know? They don’t know what feels good because they are taught that it is not okay to touch themselves,” she explained.

Weeks said that she wanted women to understand that sex should be pleasurable for them.

“The way how we see sex, we see ourselves as tools. So we don’t enjoy it, we think that it is supposed to be painful, we see it as a chore. And the truth is, when done right, it is amazing. So we should be able to benefit from all those offerings that come with having a healthy, happy, satisfactory sexual experience. Show me a woman who is sexually satisfied and I will show you a woman who is more confident and calm, and able to tolerate more stressful situations,” she said.

Spice is currently promoting her latest album Emancipated, which was released independently via Stealth Music/Spice Official Entertainment on August 26, and debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart.

She also recently appeared on the remix of Skeng’s Likkle Miss, dubbed The Fine Nine alongside Nicki Minaj and fellow Caribbean artists Lisa Mercedez, Pamputtae, Dovey Magnum, Patrice Roberts, Destra Garcia, London Hill, and Lady Leshurr.

Watch Spice’s full interview on Angela Yee’s Lip Service Podcast here.