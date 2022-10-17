Lila Iké Has Money On Her Mind In New Dancehall Track ‘Dinero’: Watch

Jamaican songbird Lila Iké has nothing but money on her mind and seeing her “ghetto dreams” come to fruition in her latest music release Dinero. Released on Thursday, October 13, the new Sean Alaric-produced single has hints of Lloyd “King Jammy” James and Wayne Smith’s pioneering Sleng Teng riddim.

The visuals (watch above) come courtesy of In.Digg.Nation’s go-to video director, Samo of Filmaica.

Iké, who music fans have come to know for her soothing vocal prowess, truth-speaking lyrics, and versatile delivery, unveils another realm of her sonic range with Dinero; a hard-hitting street anthem.

“Dinero is a fun, uplifting song with a more dancehall direction,” Lila stated in a press release. “I want this song to mostly entertain people as I show another side of myself and my capabilities musically.”

Much like her origin story shared on her standout track Where I’m Coming From in 2019, Dinero touches on her rural upbringing in her hometown of Christiana, Manchester. The song contrasts those humbling experiences with the fame she has gained through her rocky exploits in Kingston. Now, the feeling of being on top is manifested through the fruits of her labor.

“For me, it’s a continuation of my story picking up from ‘Where I’m Coming From.’ I hope it encourages people to work hard for what they want, step confidently in their dreams and aspirations and enjoy the fruits of their labor. This is something I struggle with myself sometimes, but I think that mindset is important,” she said.

In the verses of Dinero, Lila reminisces of her true-life struggles to now realizing her dreams. “Remember the days, can’t afford the bus pass, now ah pass we ah pass the bus in ah S-Class. Ey, ghetto dream, more cream more scheme, more cream mean more money fi di whole scheme, Christiana a mi place know weh mi mean,” she sings.

Throughout the visual, Lila is energized by the vibe of people yet commanding the streets with bravado and poise, singing “Real bad gyal nuh fraid fi make walk, any weh in a di worl, mi bless nuh bloodc@@t.”

In her success-driven chorus she sings: “We nuh have no time fi dutty bungle, dinero pon mi mind and mi haffi make it pronto.”

In other scenes, the I Spy singer is seen in a self-indulgent display for all her hard work as she basks in a swimming pool while sipping on her drink of choice.

The In.Digg.Nation Collective artist just wrapped up a 20+ city tour across the United States with her label CEO/artist, Protoje, and fellow singer Jesse Royal. Iké was back on stage, finally performing songs live from her 2020 debut EP The ExPerience for fans.

Now following her most recent tracks, including Batty Rider Shorts, Thy Will remix featuring Skillibeng, True Love, and Wanted, Lila is now prepping for her first full-length album.