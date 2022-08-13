Jada Kingdom Mourns Death Of Her Grandmother

Jada Kingdom is mourning the death of her grandmother Jean Rowe.

The WiN singer took to Instagram on Saturday to share photos of herself and her family gathered to pay their respects in Bull Bay, Jamaica.

“Life a fukry💔💔💔 sleep peacefully my beautiful Gmommy, I love you forever! #JeanRowe #mommy #grandma,” she wrote in the caption.

Kingdom had missed her scheduled performance at “Sumrfest” in St. Vincent on Friday (August 12).

ForeignBaseEnt, the organizer of the event, has apologized to Dancehall fans for her absence, and revealed that her performance will instead take place on the final day of the festival.

“It is with great regret to announce that dancehall Trending artiste Jada Kingdom will be unable to perform at our scheduled date on Friday, August 2022 due to urgent family matters beyond our control,” they wrote in a release.

Jada will now be scheduled to perform at the “Grand Finale” at Seaview Garden Beach club in Georgetown, St. Vincent on Sunday (August 14) starting at 3 p.m.

“We would like to apologise to all the patrons and fans of the artiste for this delayed performance. Friday tickets can be refunded or Friday tickets can be used Sunday at a discounted price. Rest in peace Mommy Kingdom,” the organizers said.

Jada has confirmed on Twitter that she’s “on the way” to St. Vincent.

“Nuh tink nobody strong like me, swear!” she added in another Tweet.