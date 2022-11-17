Jada Kingdom Reveals She Suffered A Recent Miscarriage

Jamaican singer Jada Kingdom revealed that she suffered a recent miscarriage in a social media post earlier this week.

In a TikTok video, Kingdom hinted at her short pregnancy, with a reel of clips and images, soundtracked to Billie Eilish’s TV.

It showed the moment the WiN singer discovered she was expecting, as seen from 2 positive pregnancy tests. She also included snippets of her ultrasound that was taken during a doctor’s visit, along with selfie photos and videos of her growing tummy, even while performing on stage.

The clip also included a stock image of a developing fetus at ’15 weeks’, seemingly the time of her miscarriage. The video then cut to show Jada in tears and evidently heartbroken.

In other posts made online, the singer shared more emotional messages as she copes with her loss.

Both Jada and boyfriend, rapper Nas EBK posted the same message on Instagram, stating, “I will always wonder who you would’ve been,” ending with a broken heart emoji.

Also on Twitter, the GPP singer posted several subliminal messages to suggest she had been ‘defeated’.

“Hurt af 💔 !!!” and “Mi really think mi did tough but this defeat mi,” she tweeted in early August, leaving many of her followers confused.

Fans of the E-syde Queen had been wondering why she had deleted all her photos on Instagram and become so withdrawn of late.

However, when recent breakup rumors with EBK flared on social media, the singer responded: “I’m tryna thug some shit out in private, here tf people go with fake fukin news not know wtf going on caz it’s NOT THEIR BUSINESS!!!”

After the TikTok video, Jada also went on a Live session with fans to discuss her ongoing battle with anxiety and bipolar disorder.

“Every time that I’m going through my episodes or like my mental breakdowns or whatever, I would just lock off my phone completely cause that’s better that way,” she said.

“It’s like to me, this is something you just can’t fight. Like a lot of time I be stressed, I don’t even know, until my body lets me know. So yeah …I’m just going through my sh!t,” she continued.

As for her music, Kingdom dropped visuals for her track Esq Till Death yesterday (Tuesday, November 15).

Check it out below: