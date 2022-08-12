House Of Marley Offers Up To $70 Off On Turntables For ‘National Vinyl Record Day’

The House of Marley is offering music lovers a cool way to celebrate the culture on National Vinyl Record Day (August 12) with an eco-friendly vintage-style turntable.

Every August 12, the day Thomas Edison invented the phonograph in 1877, observers celebrate the existence of vinyl records by listening to their favorite tunes on the format. Collectors and audiophiles to date still desire the unique sound that only these classic records can produce. So besides picking up new vinyl at a local record store or diving into an old collection, spinning them on your very own House of Marley Stir It Up Wireless Turntable is a great way to observe the day.

The House of Marley is a sustainable audio brand that is dedicated to style and sound. With inspiration from Bob Marley‘s love for people and the planet, all products are crafted from mindfully sourced materials – including highly renewable bamboo and recycled plastics.

The brand is currently offering up to $70 off select turntables on bundle deals on Amazon. Included in a purchase, customers can get access to expert commentary on how to set up a record player, 7 essential vinyl record accessories and more.

Until August 22, the deals include:

Bob Marley & The Wailers’ Legend, currently on sale for $22, remains the biggest selling Reggae album on vinyl to date.

Reggae legends Peter Tosh and Jimmy Cliff recently re-entered the Billboard Reggae Albums chart for the first time in years, fuelled by vinyl reissues of their classic albums on Record Store Day (RSD).

Like these classic Reggae stars, vinyl record sales for musicians across the globe continue to increase according to Pitchfork, taking a dramatic turn in 2012. In 2017, vinyl LP sales in the U.S. reached a record high of 14.3 million albums, according to Nielsen Music. This once-forgotten format is now closer to the mainstream than it has been in decades.