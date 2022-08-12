Capleton Hails ‘Divine Powers’ For Saving His Life Following Car Crash

Raggy Road deejay Capleton is hailing divine protection after he escaped a near-fatal car crash on Tuesday. Speaking to DancehallMag following an extensive set at Thursday Night Live’s ‘Acoustic Inna Di City’ in Kingston, the veteran deejay said he was in high spirits.

“We do give thanks, an’ wi give thanks fi di protection and guidance on our side. Jah know seh him neva ready fi tek wi out. Him neva ready fi wi go out ‘cause di work just began, suh we got a lot of work to do,” he said.

“But as mi seh, obstacle and tumbling block and turmoil aguh be apart a di ting. Wi just haffi know dat. Babylon aguh always set up dem traps so we just haffi know dat, an’ know dat and understand seh di power of the Most High is real. A nuh every an’ anybody guh through dem kinda accident deh an’ still around…dat a two day ago an’ see mi come perform,” the entertainer, whose real name is Clifton Bailey, added.

The Constabulary Communications Unit reported that at about 5:10 Tuesday morning, the artist was traveling with three persons when his vehicle hit a tree stump along the Cocoa Walk main road in Llandewey and overturned. He escaped with minor injuries.

Capleton‘s GLE 400 Mercedes Benz was totaled in the crash.

After the incident, Capleton and his family members were taken to a medical facility where they were treated and released.

Capleton further revealed that he had done a medical checkup, and all seems to be well.

“I went to pick up my results today (Thursday) ‘cause you know we haffi be realistic suh I went and did some X-rays like on my chest and knee, and everything was OK,” he said.

There was certainly no indication that he was recently in an accident based on the caliber of performance that he delivered. The 55-year-old displayed just how fit he was by jumping all over the stage, in his usual fashion and spewing the lyrics to fan favorites like Jah Jah City, In Her Heart and Fire Time.

Dancehall artist Jahvillani was also a headliner for the show.

In the meantime, Capleton is imploring the newer generation of Reggae and Dancehall acts not to abandon their roots totally, as many strive to experiment with international sounds.

“Our authentic Dancehall, it cannot be lacking,” he told DancehallMag.

“So, we have to keep that focus. More time di yute dem try some things and it work…I will sing Souls, I will sing Hip Hop..it don’t really matter. But, I’m not straying from my authentic Dancehall. Yuh haffi remember di roots of where it start from. Dat cannot be blotted out. Remember where you coming from.”

Capleton emerged on the dancehall scene in the late 1980s. A decade later, he embraced Rastafari.