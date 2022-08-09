Capleton Walks Away With Minor Injuries After St. Thomas Car Crash

Dancehall star Capleton walked away with minor injuries after he was involved in a motor vehicle accident in St Thomas this morning. The Jah Jah City artist’s black Mercedes Benz was totaled in the crash as it reportedly overturned while traveling in Llandewey at about 5 am.

Capleton’s manager, Claudette Kemp, confirmed the accident and said the entertainer is at home resting.

“He and his family were in the car, his brother, his nephew and his cousin and they’re all OK, just minor bruises, it is a blessing that there were no serious injuries…Capleton wrote off his black Benz,” she told DancehallMag.

Capleton and his relatives were transported to the St. Andrew’s Memorial hospital in the Corporate Area where they were treated and sent home.

“Sizzla came to look for him, that’s what it is all about, unity….the road conditions are really bad in St. Thomas,” she said.

Capleton was returning home early this morning after performing at a charity show geared towards community building in St. Thomas, alongside Sizzla on Monday.

Capleton emerged on the dancehall scene in the late 1980s. A decade later, he embraced Rastafari and is known for songs including Tour, Wings of The Morning, More Fire, Raggy Road, and Jah Jah City. He has released more than 20 albums and is one of dancehall’s elder statesmen.

He exploded on the scene with Bombo Red in 1990, and followed up with a slew of hit singles including Number One Pon the Look Good Chart and Lotion Man.

In 1994, Capleton embraced Rastafari and his album Good So was released with tracks like Everybody, Cold Blooded Murderer and Sign & Wonder. He then inked a major record deal with Russell Simmons’ Def Jam Records.

In 1995, he became a crossover act with the album Prophecy. The project features hip-hop and reggae infused tracks like Tour and Wings of The Morning.

In 2002, his Grammy-nominated Still Blazin’ album was released featuring How It Sound, Cooyah Cooyah and Pure Woman. He took on the moniker, the King of Fire, and elevated himself to the top of the dancehall game for several years with his incendiary live performances.

In 2004, Capleton released the album Reign of Fire which includes the track That Day Will Come. His career was hurt in 2007 when he came under fire for lambasting homosexuals in his music and on stage. He later signed the Reggae Compassionate Act in agreement with the Stop Murder Music campaign, but then was accused of violating the agreement later that year.