Nicki Minaj Hints That She’s “Writing Her Verse” For ‘Likkle Miss’ Remix With Skeng

Nicki Minaj, Skeng

‘Queen of Rap’ Nicki Minaj has hinted that she might collaborate with rising Dancehall star Skeng on a remix of his song, Likkle Miss.

In a clip posted on Tuesday, the Super Bass rapper is seen lip-syncing to the new Dancehall track, in what appears to be a dressing room. “Writing my verse 😜,” she hinted in her caption.

Produced by DropTop Records and Ditruth Records, Likkle Miss was released on July 7 and has picked up over 2.2 million views on YouTube.

It’s the latest in a string of well-received singles from Skeng, including Gvnman Shift, Protocol with Tommy Lee Sparta, Heaven Passport with Intence, London, 23, and Street Cred, which have made him one of the most streamed artists in Jamaica over the last year.

Recently, he along with close friends John Coop and Shacko Di Truth (Ditruth Records) signed with Geejam Music in a global publishing deal with Downtown Music Services.

Minaj had previously endorsed Skeng’s Street Cred and Gvnman Shift, going as far as saying that Protocol was the “baddest song to come out in years”.

The rapper, who is considered a big supporter of Dancehall music, has been taking an interest in some of the genre’s other emerging talents over the last year.

She collaborated with Skillibeng on the Crocodile Teeth (Remix), which spent one week at No. 100 on the Billboard Hot 100, last year.

They performed the track together for the first time in Toronto last week.

During a Twitter Space last September, when she also declared an interest in Yahoo Boyz singer Intence, Minaj shared that when she likes a new artist, she becomes interested in who they are as a person and aims to satisfy her interest by watching their interviews and exploring more of their music.

“With some people, I’ll hear their songs and then I’ll look them up a little more and then I’ll be like ‘I really like this person, as a human’. And obviously I’ve followed a lot of Jamaican people cause they’re funny, they’re dope and I f-cking love what they’re doing,” she said at the time.

Some supporters and fans are eagerly awaiting the Skeng/Nicki collab.

Beenie Man added fire emojis, while Queen Of Dancehall Spice praised Minaj for her history of working with Dancehall artists.

“It’s the way You’re always so f-cking supportive that always gets me 🔥🔥🔥🔥QUEEN GOAT 🐐,” Spice wrote in a comment on Minaj’s post.

“Would be collab of the decade. Just find the baddest beat,” said @Donperry.

“The collab is necessary !” added @1slimdonn

@beeambitious also said: “A Nicki Minaj and Skeng collab? Oh, how y’all would hate me 😂”

However, not everyone shares the same enthusiasm, including Montego Bay DJ and music producer DJ Crazy Neil, who had argued that Minaj’s co-sign “had done nothing” for Skillibeng.

“Nicki did nothing for skilli other than use it to try get Hype. I like her but she mustn’t be allowed to use another set a ute [youth] hot song. Not officially,” he had said in April.

“Only licky licky hungry belly people think it would be holding back youths. Or people who think Jamaican music inferior and hood American music in higher regard and only see $$$$ or hope it will help get yo that. Anyone else not her she nah do nutten for it,” he added.

Minaj’s previous Dancehall collaborations include the Hold Yuh (Remix) with Gyptian, the Touch Down (Remix) with Vybz Kartel and Stylo G, Give It All To Me with Mavado, and Gun Shot with Beenie Man off her Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded album.

She had also interpolated the Filthy Riddim (Mr. Vegas‘ Heads High) in 2019’s big hit MEGATRON.