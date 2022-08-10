Capleton Thanks His Fans After Walking Away From St. Thomas Crash Unscathed

Capleton

Reggae and Dancehall artist Clifton ‘Capleton’ Bailey thanked his fans and loved ones for the prayers and ‘get well wishes’ they sent out after he was involved in a car crash in St Thomas on Tuesday.

“I was in an accident today. While driving with my family but I am home resting now. Give thanks for all your well wishes worldwide. Jah Bless,” King Shango tweeted. A screenshot of the message was also posted on his Instagram account for his 474,000 followers.

The Constabulary Communications Unit reported that at about 5:10 Tuesday morning, the Fireman was travelling with three other persons when his vehicle hit a tree stump along the Cocoa Walk main road in Llandewey and overturned. He escaped with minor injuries.

The artist’s GLE 400 Mercedes Benz was totaled in the crash.

After the incident, Capleton and his family members were taken to a medical facility where they were treated and released.

King Shango is booked to perform at the ‘Acoustic Inna Di City’ show in Kingston on Thursday. Jahvillani is also on the bill for the event.