Yaksta Inspired By Rolling Stone Feature

Reggae/Dancehall artist Yaksta is ecstatic that his breakout hit song Ambition was included in a Rolling Stone feature celebrating the 60th anniversary of Jamaican independence. The article selected one song from every year to show the evolution of the island’s incredible musical history since 1962.

“It was just yesterday I was sitting and looking at some of the greats wondering when will I be featured on a major platform for my work. And today I woke up to see myself in the Rolling Stone magazine. Though this may feel surreal, I know it’s because of my hard work and a dedicated team,” Yaksta told DancehallMag.

The Bush Lawd said his inclusion had inspired him to continue to pursue his craft.

“Sometimes I get weary and discouraged but then I remember that great things aren’t easy to accomplish. This accomplishment will continue to inspire me,” he said.

Rolling Stone is an American monthly magazine that focuses on music, politics, and popular culture. Yaksta’s Ambition is mentioned in the year 2021, while Ishawna’s Brace It featuring Ed Sheeran is listed as the standout song for 2022.

Other notable mentions include Koffee with Toast (2018), Popcaan with two entries, We Pray with Dre Island (2017) and Twist & Turn featuring Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR (2020). The Mighty Diamonds’ One Brother Short’ (1979) and Bob Marley‘s Redemption Song (1980) and Gregory Isaacs’ Night Nurse (1982) are also included.

Dancehall’s top guns Beenie Man and Bounty Killer also made the list, with Who Am I (1989) and Look (1990).

According to Rolling Stone, “some tracks were chosen because they heralded a new direction in sound, others sparked a movement, some engendered controversy, marked a turning point in an artist’s career, or had a significant impact at the time of their release.”

“Because there are too many records to choose from for any given year, some important releases may not appear on the list. But that’s just a reminder of how amazingly rich this history is.”

Yaksta, whose real name is Kemaul Martin, rocketed into the spotlight in 2021 with his breakout single, Ambition which racked up 11 million views. The single espouses positive messages regarding investments, farming, hard work and good family values.

He has followed up that single with songs such as Assets (Fowl Coob), Emotions featuring Nation Boss, Father Figure, and Hype and Bruk.

He recently performed for the first time on Reggae Sumfest in Montego Bay, St. James.

The singer is reaching the climax of his US summer tour with upcoming performances slated for Minnesota August 13, the Kentucky Speedway on August 14, before ending in New Jersey on September 3 and Atlanta on September 4.

“I will be heading to the UK and Europe for my fall tour, and there are dates coming up in the Caribbean,” he said.