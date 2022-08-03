“Brown Skin Girl” Shenseea Gets Dolled Up On Mexican Vacay

Jamaican singer Shenseea has finally taken a vacation after a string of performances and appearances, and so far has given fans an inside peek of her Mexican getaway.

On social media posts shared on Tuesday (August 2), the Blessed singer served up a few poses, all dolled up in a long, high-split, bustier dress boasting side cutouts. “Brown Skin Girl” she captioned one photo on Twitter.

While showing off views of her resort say, which she tagged at Talum, Mexico on Instagram. The 25-year-old also shared a glimpse of an evening dinner, seemingly spent with another. At a table lit by candlelight with placements set for two, Shen’s entrée included octopus tentacles with pasta, scallops, lamb lollipops, and ribs, as shown later in her stories that night.

“Finally took a vacay 🫠,” she wrote – swipe.

“U deserve i[t] shen!!!!” her local manager Romeich Major commented. “Work so fvcking hard, only person I know work harder than me 🔥🔥🔥🔥,” he added.

Shenyeng fans, on the other hand, were more caught up in Shen’s sexy threads and modelesque looks.

“Wow your so beautiful ❤️😍,” “Beautiful & I love the dress 🆗️🔥🔥❤❤🥰🥰,” and “You look stunning❤️,” were just a few of the doting comments.

Meanwhile, it appears the Deserve It singer has snagged a new endorsement deal with the US branch of the British sports-fashion retail company JD Sports.

Campaign photos and videos of the Jamaican entertainer donning Adidas’ latest gears and advertising the Ozweego Shoes have been shared by JD Sports.

Shenseea also shared the promo video and photos of her Adidas feature earlier this week.

“Little Miss Get Paid. I’m in my brand bag now!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥 Big up @jdsportsus @adidas #JDpartner #endorsement,” she wrote on the post.

Shenseea will be featured on two new songs this Friday (August 5), namely Diana with Peru singer Fireboy DML and Chris Brown, and Obsessed with Charlie Puth and Calvin Harris.