Skeng Misses Dream Weekend Debut Due To “Exhaustion And Dehydration”

Exhaustion and dehydration, an issue which has affected a few international Dancehall/Reggae artists in the past, following hectic tours, resulted in Protocol artist Skeng missing out on making his debut performance at Dream Weekend in Negril on Monday night.

Skeng’s management revealed in a release that was shared by Dream Entertainment that the 21-year-old was deemed medically unfit to engage in onstage performances at this time.

Skeng was to have performed at the Igloo Global Cooler Party at Long Bay Beach park in Negril on Emancipation Day, alongside his compatriot Jahshii, who flew back to Jamaica from Canada for the event.

But in a statement that was released late Monday night on Dream Weekend’s page, the artist’s management explained in detail, why his performance was not to be.

“It is with regret to announce the dancehall rockstar Skeng will be unable to perform at the 2022 staging of Dream Weekend in Negril, Jamaica due to medical diagnoses of exhaustion and dehydration during his visit to Trinidad and Tobago,” the statement read.

“Skeng’s management team has been in constant dialogue with the super event organisers and it has been mutually agreed that the young star’s health is priority. We would like to apologise to all the patrons and fans for the star’s absence. We appreciate all the well wishes for Skeng, and would like to show appreciation to the Dream Camp for their understanding and support,” it added.

As a matter of prevention, singers are usually recommended to increase their water intake and avoid smoking and excess use of caffeine and alcohol, which can cause dehydration.

Skeng though, is not the first Jamaican artist who has had to stay off stage as a result of doctor’s orders.

In 2010, Gyptian was rushed to hospital and later ordered to rest as a result of exhaustion after a 60-day tour. The Hold You artist was rushed to the emergency room after performing on his last show in New York, after complaining of feeling ill, following a flight back from Tanzania.

Although his illness was not considered serious, doctors had ordered him to rest and drink plenty fluid to rehydrate himself, since he has become severely dehydrated due to the lengthy tour.

In October 2012, Reggae superstar Anthony B was also hospitalized as a result of dehydration and exhaustion and was ordered by his doctors to get some rest. Reports were that the Original Fireman had collapsed during a performance at a Dallas nightclub and was admitted to the Methodist Dallas Medical Centre in Texas.

Reggae songstress Etana was reportedly hospitalized in February 2015 in Florida, after being found unconscious by her husband, following a three-week European tour, which saw her performing at clubs in France, Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands.

Etana had revealed then, that her condition was a combination of “exhaustion, dehydration and hypertension” and that she had been having “dizzy spells and back pain before finally passing out” one evening.

“I guess my body was just telling me to slow down. I had just come back from Europe after an 11-hour flight and I still wasn’t hydrating properly or eating properly,” she had said.

“I just want my fans to know that I am all right. This is a warning that I have to take better care of myself, I have to get the message of truth, rights and justice out but I cannot do so if I am not healthy,” she said.

In March 2018, Safaree Samuels was hospitalised due to a severe case of dehydration. Reports were that he had become extremely dehydrated to the point of exhaustion, after making a record number of appearances the month before.

Rihanna, DJ Khaled, Beyonce and Wyclef Jean are also among the long list of American stars who have ended up with severe bouts of dehydration or exhaustion in the past.

In the case of Skeng, while there were some who responded with well-wishes, there were others who were not so kind, referring to his penchant for Molly as a contributor to his illness.

There were comparisons with Spice who had been going nonstop like an energizer bunny all year long and into the summer, without becoming burnt out.

“Spice work hard too and she’s probably twice his age and she’s not missing any shows. Di yute dem need fi easy offa dem white man drugs dey,” one commenter said, while another added: “Facts that lady not missing no show, she work harder than most of them. Young boy nah feed them body right plus the smoking 🚬”.

One patron was upset that the announcement had not been made by Dream, until after the venue had been filled with guests.

“This sh-t should have been said from earlier in the night when y’all knew good and well he had cancelled!!!!!! But noooooo unu still wanted the crowd to come out and then act like unu just a find out TOTALLY DISRESPECTFUL,” she noted.