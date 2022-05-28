Yaksta Ready For ‘Best Of The Best’ Show In Miami

Dancehall-reggae singjay and songwriter Yaksta is one of the fresh faces promoters have been banking on to fill venues as he is set to perform at a series of events in the US and Caribbean this Summer.

The Ambition singer will be making his first major appearance at one of Florida’s biggest Dancehall Festivals, Best of the Best Music Festival on Sunday, May 29 in Miami, Florida. The artist has been making the rounds, doing interviews and appearances since he landed in the country on Wednesday.

“I am really looking forward to making my first appearance at Best of the Best, this is one of the major events on the music calendar which caters to an international audience of people from all races, so I plan to go all out to ensure people have a great time,” Yaksta said.

Additionally, he will also be making his major Jamaican debut at The Biggest Reggae Music Festival, Reggae Sumfest. After Sumfest, Yaksta will jet off to Miami to do a show called ‘Yaksta Live’ on July 29th, and then he will be doing two shows in Guyana dubbed ‘Summer Sizzle’ and ‘Freedom’ on July 30 and July 31 respectively.

Yaksta continues to steadily release music, showcasing his versatility and wisdom demonstrated in his lyrical prowess and performance styles. The singjay recently released single “Oil Eh Dung” which presents him in the latest Dancehall fashions while spouting catchy and infectious lyrics, geared towards the female segment of the market.

The singer, whose real name is Kemaul Martin, rocketed into the public spotlight in 2021 with his breakout single, ‘Ambition’ which racked up 11 million views. The single espouses positive messages regarding investments, farming, hard work and good family values.

He got a major PR boost earlier this year when he sat in the gallery at Gordon House as Prime Minister Andrew Holness recited a few lyrics of his 2021 release.

“Why own a Ferrari with nowhere to park it? Why shop at Louis V when there is a Target? Farming over flossing, investment over braffings, inheritance fi me seeds,” the Prime Minister intoned while members of the Government as they beat their desks in approval after Holness sang the lyrics.

Yaksta shared the moment with his Instagram followers with the caption, “It was an honor to be a part of this initiative Dancehall and reggae cyaa stall.”