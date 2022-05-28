Watch: Skeng Reacts After Radio Host Mistakes Him For Skillibeng

Fast-rising Dancehall star Skeng was visibly annoyed after he was mistaken for Skillibeng during a radio interview on Hits and Jams 94.1 Boom FM in Guyana on Friday, May 27, 2022. The Protocol deejay was in the country for the Baderation Concert at the National Park in Georgetown later that night. It was, however, cut short due to gunshots being fired.

During the interview, radio personality Curtis Armstrong, popularly known as DJ Casual, enquired about the work that Skeng was supposedly doing with DJ Khaled earlier that week. We reported on Thursday that Skillibeng had been spotted in Miami with DJ Khaled.

Skeng rolled his eyes and looked away after he pointed out that the host had made a mistake. In trying to alleviate the subsequent awkwardness, DJ Casual lauded the 21-year-old entertainer for bringing a refreshing vibe to Dancehall. In response, Skeng said that his style of music can be referred to as a “new era of trap Dancehall.”

Social media users expressed second-hand embarrassment at the host’s blunder.

“Interviewer dropped the ball, that’s why dis man nuh too do interviews,” said one fan.

”Skeng couldn’t wait fi di interview done tpc,” another added.

“How in the fk yuh mix up skeng don with skillibeng,” said one more viewer.

Both Skeng and Skillibeng have added their own unique flair to Dancehall since their rise to notoriety.

Skillibeng, whose real name is Emwah Warmington, broke out in 2019 with the track Brick Pan Brick, which was followed by a slew of hits like Mr. Universe, Coke, and the original Crocodile Teeth. His Crocodile Teeth (remix) with Nicki Minaj, which was released in May 2021, had marked the first time a Jamaican Dancehall artist entered the Billboard Hot 100 since Sean Paul‘s entry in 2017 with an Enrique Iglesias collaboration titled Subeme La Radio.

The St. Thomas native, 25, was in Miami last Sunday for his first American show at Planet AFROPUNK: Miami. He later joined DJ Khaled at his home in Miami for a studio session, which is expected to result in a Skilli’s guest appearance on Khaled’s upcoming album. Skilli will also release his own album this summer, which may include a remix of Whap Whap featuring Fivo Foreign and French Montana. The remix is set for release on June 3.

Meanwhile, Skeng, whose real name is Kevaun Douglas, got his breakout in the Summer of 2021 with Gvnman Shift. He is the second most viewed artist in Jamaica on YouTube over the last 12 months, behind Chronic Law, according to the platform’s Music Charts.

His other popular songs are Protocol with Tommy Lee Sparta, Heaven Passport with Intence, Street Cred, Brrrp, and London.