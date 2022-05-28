Skeng’s Guyana Performance Cut Short As Fans ‘Buss’ Literal Gunshots

Dancehall artist Skeng had to end his set abruptly as he performed at the ‘Baderation’ Dancehall concert at the National Park in Guyana on Friday, May 27, 2022, after overzealous patrons began recklessly firing gunshots in the air and throwing bottles.

Shaneil Muir and Young Bredda also performed at the show, which was organized by Hits and Jams Entertainment as part of their lineup of Genesis X Utopia events.

According to videos that have been making rounds on social media, Skeng, whose given name is Kevaun Douglas was performing Protocol for the sizable crowd, which influenced supporters to ‘buss’ literal shots to show their approval. The Jamaican entertainer, who was fully immersed into his set, was then whisked away by members of his entourage as some patrons scampered for safety.

Skeng’s performance in the country was widely advertised and anticipated.

However, the turn of events has left Guyana’s National Security Advisor Gerry Gouveia concerned about the staging of the show. On Saturday morning, Big Smith News Watch reported that promoters of the Baderation Concert will be held accountable for Friday night’s incident.

“Anything that disturbs the peace and break the law in Guyana and affect investor confidence is a national security matter and this certainly concerns me. The people who organized that show will have some serious questions to answer,” he told Big Smith News.

See more Mhm. I exited. Immediately 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/NUo46Y2HOv — throat goat 🐐 (@brxtanyy) May 28, 2022

At the same time, the nation’s police say they managed to arrest one person, a vendor from Georgetown, who was found with an illegal 9mm firearm last night at the National Park, according to Stabroek News.

The cops added that they will be reviewing CCTV cameras and videos circulating on social media to identify and arrest persons who discharged rounds in the air at the event.

They have made an appeal to the general public or anyone who might have knowledge or information (maybe phone videos) to share with the police as this will assist investigators in identifying the other perpetrators who fired shots at the event that caused chaos and panic.

Skeng was originally scheduled to arrive in Guyana on Tuesday, however, he was forced to reschedule his flight after having an altercation with security personnel at the Norman Manley International Airport, which subsequently saw him being charged with disorderly conduct and refusing arrest.

He was offered bail and is to appear before the Kingston and St. Andrew court on June 21, 2022.

Skeng is scheduled to headline the Revival Return Of Dancehall event in Trinidad tonight.

Some patrons who were present at the Baderation Concert have left comments on YouTube about the night’s craziness.

“I glad me head didn’t burst last night 😂😆 course it was bare madness going on in the end 😂😆😫” said one fan.

“Everyone ran for cover when gunshots start rang out, Protocol made all the Guyanese buss some shots in the air. Show was mad and bad #TeamMolly #DunceThugs” said another.