Skillibeng, Jamaica’s Next Top Model?

Skillibeng. Photo by Amzino (@amyobr)

All eyes are on Skillibeng to become Jamaica’s “next top male model” after a portrait photo of him, clad in Trapstar gear, with his hair covered, was reshared by a Twitter user, who expressed awe about his looks.

“He needs to hit somebody’s runway. He has that interesting model face. Lowkey, lol,” wrote @Internetfrauds on the image of Skilli, which was originally captured by UK-based photographer Amzino (@amzyobr), at Skillibeng’s London show at O2 Forum in early April.

And, based on the responses to the photo, the women have suddenly found the Crocodile Teeth artist to be Hot.

Nevertheless, most of the comments which followed, centered on his eyes as well as his usually uncombed or half-combed hair, which the women said has always drawn attention away from his face.

“He’s been an handsome young man. Look at those eyes ❤️,” one woman remarked, while ebonyeuesc exclaimed: “Whoa!! He’s absolutely beautiful. I literally didn’t know this was what he looked like 😮😂”.

“He actually has really nice facial features. Eyebrows, nose lips bone structure yes he does,” mekie observed while am_neisha noted: “Yea, he just need to be looking this polish all the time. He be looking rough sometimes lol.”

In addressing Skilli’s crown, some women said that with his sometimes Don King-like hairstyle out of the way, they were now able to look at his face in detail, and were pleased with what they were seeing.

“He looks good here. No crazy hair sticking out so you can focus on his face and eyes,” coco.goddess02 noted on Instagram.

“Been saying this. Just need fi comb the head man,” Ashley said on Twitter.

Some of the comments on IG were hilarious, with fans imagining the Jamaican star, on the catwalk pioneering doing out-of-the box antics.

“See Skilli a walk down runway wid him big spliff inna him mout,” an amused shamelia said.

“Lol. Go see skill a magle Inna brief😂😂😂😂,” was the wild comment from jamafricafairy.

Others brought up the subject of the Jansport knapsack which Skilli carries everywhere, in which he supposedly carries his imaginary AK-47 rifle.

“That is if him willing fi tek off e bad off him back,” one commenter quipped, while another added: “ Fi see skilli pan the run way wid him jansport pan him back 😭”.

However, there were some who agreed that the St. Thomas native ought not to get involved in modelling, as that would spoil his “badman” image.

“Listen mi! Di man a bad man. Skilli just gwan hold it eno don’t let dem freeze your brain and turn it fi dem way,” one woman declared.

On both Instagram and Twitter, there were also some women who compared the Whap Whap artist’s facial features to that of Rihanna’s beau A$AP Rocky, saying he looked like a “rugged version” of the rap star and model, who was declared by GQ magazine as the Prettiest Man Alive in June last year, and who, in June 2016, became the first black person to become the face of Dior Homme.

However, there were some commenters who were of the view that Skilli as a runway model would not materialise, despite his height and looks being ideal, as the profession was highly stigmatized.

“Caribbean person, Africans are perfect for the model industry but because of the stigma attached to the industry and also the predators in the industry; most Caribbean men shy away from the industry, with fear of being labeled. Skilli wouldn’t do that, it would also affect his career,” one commenter said.

Another, commenter gerbry, predicted that Skilli’s colleagues would also try to dissuade him from engaging in modelling contracts.

“But his crew will likely discourage him out of this easy money because “badman nuh maggle” 🌚,” he stated, a prediction which seems to have manifested, as Skilli, since then, reposted an image of the original Tweet, with the words “badman nuh maggle!” superimposed on it, in his Instagram stories.