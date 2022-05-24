New Music: 1Biggs Don, Ding Dong, Bounty Killer, Jada Kingdom And More

It was an active past week for Dancehall music with songs being released by some of the top trending artists in the industry.

Find our playlist on Spotify or stream our selections below.

1Biggs Don – Bwoi Affi

Following his viral TikTok moment, 1BiggsDon gave fans exactly what they wanted with the official release of Bwoi Affi. The racy freestyle gripped online users who immediately encouraged the upcoming artist to “record e song and send it a road”.

One social media user commented, “flow different and refreshing inna dancehall right now.”

Without hesitation, on May 17, 1BiggsDon dropped the official audio for the track which has gained the attention of ER’s Anthony Miller and Onstage’s Winford Williams who had a sit-down with the Mandeville native for interviews that premiered on May 20 and 21 respectively.

Ding Dong – Bounce

Setting social media ablaze with a brand new challenge is Ding Dong’s dynamic dance track, Bounce. A Dunw3ll production, Bounce’s high-energy music video on sees Ding-Dong and members of Ravers Clavers dancing from the beginning of the video to the very end. The dance itself is smooth, involving quick jumps, swift footwork, and swinging of the hands, all while the body dips and rises to create a bouncing motion.

Bounty Killer – Aggressively

The tone shifts with Bounty Killer’s newest release and the name of the track says it all. Aggressively dropped on May 20 and was produced by Shab Don Records. Written over a mellow dancehall beat, the Grung Gad shows his versatility as he switches between flows, raising and lowering the intensity of the song as he sees fit.

Throughout the track, he sends a stern warning as he repeats, “Dem a try, dem a try, dem a try fi draw out. A nuh me gi yuh life…yuh life yuh wi lose it, try watch yuh mout”.

Jada Kingdom – Last Night

Friday, May 20 also saw the release of the visualizer for Jada Kingdom’s latest song Last Night. Characterized by catchy soulful melodies over a trap dancehall riddim, Last Night is matched by a paradisiacal music video, showcasing Jada in a tan fur swimsuit drifting on a white mattress on the ocean.

The scene then switches to a night of intense dancing as the artist is joined by partygoers engaged in a time of drinking and carefree fun. However, what appears to be simply another feel-good track based on Jada’s sweet vocals and the merriment captured in the music video was soon identified by listeners as having a deeper meaning.

Gyptian, Khalia – I’m For You

Another musical highlight of the week came to us courtesy of Gyptian and Khalia. The smooth singing vocalist teamed up with the reggae songstress for a love ballad entitled, I‘m For You with romantic and soothing melodies that place your mind into an instant reverie. The duo’s first-ever collaboration is a fusion of reggae and soul R&B and was accompanied by an enthralling music video for its May 20 release.

The video displays scenes with Gyptian and Khalia laying together with her head resting on his shoulder as they serenade each other, declaring, “I’m for you yeah, and nobody else. This is the truth, coming from me”. Produced by Spot on Records and Elements Music Group, I’m For You is sitting comfortably at over 30,000 views on the music streaming platform, YouTube.

Demarco, Just Brittany – Twerk

Demarco came through with what Dancehall fans would coin as a “song fi the gyal dem”, teaming up with American singer, Just Brittany, for the track, Twerk. Flowing on a dancehall pop-infused beat Demarco begins, “Buy you anyting you want girl. Whine pon e ting, gyal wah gwaan, wah gwaan?” He continues into an extended verse before the American artist chimes in with her signature “Just Brittany” opener.

The music video takes place in an underground garage, glowing in the dark with neon LED lights for a late-night club feel. As is fitting for the title, Twerk features dancers clad in crop tops or brassieres and tight shorts gyrating and whining throughout the duration of the video.

Govana – T-Shirt, Ripped Jeans

Genna Genna Govana was by no means left out of the loop as he too thrilled Dancehall fans with a catchy song of his own. The track titled T-Shirt, Ripped Jeans, is the entertainer’s fifth release of the year and features sexually-charged lyrics and an unforgettable hook—”T-shirt, ripped jeans, air force white like whipped cream. Bad b*tch, mixed jeans, Govi Gov di gyal dem mint tea.”

A blend of clever word play and a beat that gets you moving instantly, T-Shirt, Ripped Jeans is just in time for the Summer, as one listener wrote, “Govi with another smashing HIT once again, never disappoint…HIT RIDDIM”.