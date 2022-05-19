Shenseea, Diddy Working On New Music

A month after being photographed alongside Diddy in the recording studio, Shenseea has confirmed an upcoming project with the rap mogul. She made the announcement on the red carpet during her Billboard Awards debut on Sunday night, in Las Vegas.

Flaunting her first outfit of the night—a form-fitting, chrome gold two-piece— Shenseea confessed to Billboard’s Tetris Kelly how nervous she was feeling about being a presenter at the awards, and what it was like working with Megan Thee Stallion on the lead single for her album, Lick.

Kelly then inquired about a potential collaboration between Shenseea and Diddy, to which the Shenyeng boss replied with a bright smile on her face, “Who told you?”

“You got the real exclusive… We’re working on something, I’m a person who likes to just show my work instead of just talking about it, so you just have to stay tuned, to be honest,” she added.

Shenseea’s manager Wassim ‘Sal’ Slaiby had signed a management deal with the rapper in 2021. Slaiby, a music executive, also manages some other heavy hitters—Doja Cat, French Montana, Swedish House Mafia, Brandy, and Sabrina Claudio—to name a few.

The Blessed singer, 25, has previously collaborated with Kanye West, Tyga, Megan Thee Stallion, Christina Aguilera, 21 Savage and others.

Meanwhile, Jamaicans everywhere were beaming with pride when the Can’t Anymore singer made her Billboard Awards debut on Sunday night, in Las Vegas, with her son, Rajeiro, by her side on the red carpet. Later on that night, she stunned attendees and viewers in a No Sesso-designed fur gown as she presented the first-ever Pepsi Mic Drop Moment award to indie rock band, Glass Animals for their smash hit, Heat Waves. The single achieved notoriety in 2021, beginning its rise to the chart’s No. 1 spot after gaining momentum for 59 weeks.

At the same time, Shenseea has been maintaining her spot on the tip of everyone’s tongues, both locally and overseas, having also graced the Billboard MusicCon stage just two days before the ceremony, on Friday, May 13, where she performed a combination of hits and newer releases from her debut album, Alpha.

Watch Shenseea’s red carpet interview at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards below.