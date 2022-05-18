Shaneil Muir Needs ‘Justice’ And 8 More New Dancehall Songs To Stream

The Dancehall players are out this week with some new music for your playlist. In her new track, Shaniel Muir seeks ‘Justice’ while other stars like Jahmiel, Yaksta, Rytikal and Beenie Man are on a mission to rid haters from their lives. You also don’t want to miss new collabs from Projexx and Konshens or Vybz Kartel and Lanae as they take listeners through their spicy narratives.

Check them out below, or find our play on Spotify.

Shaneil Muir – Justice

With anything Shaneil Muir voices, fans can expect to hear something sounding pretty euphonious. In the Top Gyal’s newest release Justice, produced by Big Zim Records, Muir is on a mission of revenge on an ex-lover that did her wrong.

Projexx – Brace It (feat. Konshens)

Taking this sultry bedroom jam to the next level, Reggae/Dancehall singer Projexx has tapped fellow deejay Konshens for a collab we never knew we needed. Listen here:

Jahmiel – Story Of My Life

Admitting a mistake he apparently keeps making over and over again, Jahmiel says, “Should ah never expect good from the evil, surround myself with the wrong people,” in the verses of his new single Story of My Life. For listeners, he lessons that no matter how much good he does for others, “still they trying to break me.”

Rytikal – Rule & Conquer

Needing something uplifting for your playlist? Dancehall deejay Rytikal knows how to keep positive through the harshest of adversaries – ‘a psalms fit for any struggle and a melody he could sing for any frown’. It’s how he “rule and conquer” with his voice – check out his new video here.

Yaksta – Wish You Well

“Good-bye crosses, I do wish you well and all my haters can go to hell …” Yaksta Bush Lawd holds nothing back in this new release. Determined to rid a bad influence from his life, the singer is seen clearing house to once and for all live a stress-free life. “Start feel better since you stop come roun…mi mad head stop take mi since mi have less leach fi pest me…” watch more below.

Vybz Kartel, Lanae – Too Young

Gen Z artist Lanae wants a piece of the action from the Worl Boss but he insists, you “too young” in this very entertaining collab. “Mi take big man, mi nuh take baby, Mi nu want likkle boy, gimmi Addi mi daddy,” she sings among all the ‘big woman” things she can do for him – Listen here.

Mavado – Thunderclap

The Gully Gad has been provoked in this new release, stating he has become ‘colder as he gets older.” He dishes a scenario of bloodshed and mayhem that only he does best. Forget “whap whap” and “bap bap”, his glock “thunderclaps” – listen more below.

Beenie Man – Blessings Pon Blessings

Tapping directors Cinema Gods JA, Dancehall king Beenie Man appears in this vibrant new music video to count Jah “blessings pon blessings”. He has the “dutty govament” and “fassy friends” in his rearview and his sights set on ‘making money, loving on some honeys and doing it all on his own time.’

Chronic Law – Weh Unuh Wah

With an ‘entourage bigger than a stage show’, the Law Boss proves he’s no match for his nemesis in Weh Unuh Wah. The rhymester runs through his usual thought-provoking lyrics to issue this gun tune with impressive delivery – listen.