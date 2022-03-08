I-Octane Shares Release Date, Tracklist And Cover For New Album, ‘I AM GREAT’

On March 18, 2022, Dancehall singer I-Octane will release his fifth studio album, titled ‘I AM GREAT‘ and produced by Billboard hitmaker Troy “Troyton Music” Hinds.

On Friday, Octane dropped visuals for Sorry, the lead single on the 15 track project. The video directed by videographer Christopher “ ICEYJAYS “ Campbell, was filmed in Miami and depicted a vulnerable I-Octane.

“This song means a lot to me and it’s coming from a deep place for many reasons,” Octane said in a release. “When you’re in the fast lane you often overlook many things and people, so this song “SORRY” helps me to speak my truth and also hopefully inspire and help others to look into themselves. Because of my ego I have done a lot of wrongs along the way, but it’s never too late to find yourself as a person.”

The songs Give Thanks, Change My Life, Just Life and Self Made co-written by Ashiek Muir with I-Octane, while Rygin King is the only feature on the album on a song called Paranoid.

Here’s the full ‘I AM GREAT’ tracklist

Rise Above Give Thanks You’re Beautiful No Changes Black Skin Stop Sorry Change My Life Paranoid feat. Rygin King Selassie I Work Loyalty Greatness Them Suicidal Self Made Just Life

The Wine and Jiggle singer has also shared the cover art of the project.

“Just like the rest of the world, this past few years has been about self reflection. Having to be still for someone like me was harder than one would think. I am so used to be traveling shows to shows, country to country, but with the pandemic I had to stand still with myself,” explained I-Octane.

“Time alone made me put pen to paper and just let everything out. From what’s going on in the world, to what’s going on in my soul. I always write about life, but this was more in-depth,” he added.

Speaking on working with Octane, Troyton stated “Working with I-Octane on this album overall was just ‘great’ as the title of the album suggests. We understand each other well and what we want to hear. The chemistry to make music together that translates in hits is easy because of his work hectic It was a vibe!”

I-Octane’s previous albums were Crying To The Nation (2012) under VP/Scikron, My Journey (2014) under Tad’s International, Love and Life (2018) for Conquer The Globe Productions, and Moods (2021).