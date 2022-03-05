Bunny Wailer’s Family Issues Statement On Contentious Darley Crescent Home

Bunny Wailer

The family of Bunny Wailer has issued a statement to clarify what they dubbed “recent misinformation” surrounding the family home at 10 Darley Crescent and the allegations of an attempt in removing the Reggae legend’s young daughter and her mother.

The release underlined reasons why it was time to “formalize the Livingston Family Trust” to protect the assets for future generations.

“The home, being a Livingston Family home is not owned solely by Bunny and is acknowledged as such in his Will. The Family however is in full support of it being a part of The Wailers’ Museum as it clearly honors our father Thaddeus who has Willed it to us collectively including Bunny,” Donna Carradice, Bunny Wailer’s youngest sister, explained.

She said that the home was occupied by several of Bunny’s children for months after Bunny Wailer passed and everyone had access to the home.

“Things went sour when Abijah Livingston [Bunny’s son] unilaterally removed over 64 pieces of artifacts from the Museum without any notice. Shortly after the house was abandoned with significant amount of assets unprotected and left without light. It’s on observing this scenario over weeks that we took entry to the premises finding it filled with garbage and a stench with maggots flowing out of two refrigerators and the bathrooms completely filthy,” Carradice explained.

The family then arranged for the walls and awnings of the house to be ‘power-washed’.

“Upon seeking to gain entry we were refused and called the police who then stated that based on identification given by my brothers, Carlton also being a co-executor to Bunny’s Estate, that they could enter. The locks were removed from the gate and Althea Stewart, (the mother of the Wailer’s young daughter) continued to refuse access to the home and called Abijah Livingston who then with complete ignorance said to the police sergeant that he was going to sue him amongst other trash talk,” she claimed.

She also made other allegations regarding the use of “goons to come and intimidate and escalate the situation that led to the decision by Carlton to remove the Power Wash equipment off the Verandah and await ongoing Court Orders that have been filed by him Abijah, to resolve the situation”.

Carradice believes that Abijah’s actions have damaged the estate as he, according to her, has publicly challenged the credibility of his father’s last will and testament.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CaYSM2EOCpI/

The siblings “apologized to and on behalf of Bunny for the unfortunate actions, outbursts and defamatory statements and videos from our nephew and nieces that have been displayed across social media and other media”.

The acrimony has spilled over into the island’s courts.

Abijah’s lawyers have requested that Carlton Livingston be removed as co-executor of the estate, and that case will be heard in the Supreme Court in the next couple of weeks.

“The Livingston Trust is actively working to both remove and replace with the focus on our brother and father’s achievements. We continue to keep in our hearts hope, faith and memories the life of his common law wife Sister Jean Watt, whom we also grew with her and her family in Trench Town, and that closure in her being found is achieved so we may celebrate the many positives of their multi decade relationship,” the statement said.

Carradice added that the legacy of Sister Jean, Bunny Wailer’s longtime spouse who disappeared mysteriously before the Blackheart Man singer’s death, had also been desecrated.

“Sis Jean had her own room dedicated to her work in the Museum, that has been dismantled, along with other significant memories, adding insult to injury by these actions,” Carradice said in the release.

March 2 marked the one-year anniversary of Bunny Wailer’s death.