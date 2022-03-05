FaNaTiX Teams Up With Koffee, Idris Elba And More For ‘Vroom’: Watch

Jamaican singer Koffee is among the slew of star artists on the track Vroom, as part of the Find Your Line (Official Music from Gran Turismo 7) soundtrack.

The soundtrack showcases original music inspired by the highly anticipated GRAN TURISMO 7 and also features sounds by house-known names including Bring Me the Horizon, Major Lazer, Rosalía, Kim Dracula and more.

Produced by trio The FaNaTiX, Vroom also sees contributions from Idris Elba, Davido, Moelogo, and Lil Tjay. The official video, which premiered on PlayStation’s official YouTube account on Friday, showcases several of the hottest sports cars, and the lyrics of each act allude to the automotive theme.

The 22-year-old Toast singer dominated the rhythm in verse three—keeping the momentum going after rapper Lil Tjay delivered his piece.

She chimed in on the so-far well received track:

“I know what I waan do

Pull up in a white Benz, next time blue

Another time red, I say they get confused

Switch it up often, that’s how mi flex pon you

Show you what my money can do

They see mi drip ah weh mi get fountain, yeah

Take a picture fi me please

Yes, thank you (Vroom-vroom)

Just wanna pull up in di best ride

Twenty-four carat pon mi left side

Yeah, uh, yellow diamonds pon mi neck side

And you cyaan be me in di next life

Yeah, yeah, when I see mi picture, mek I press like

Straight G-Wagon and a X5

Might pull up in a Model S ride Tesla, livin’ my best life, yeah.”

Gran Turismo ( GT ) is a series of racing simulation video games developed by Polyphony Digital. Developed for PlayStation systems, Gran Turismo games are intended to emulate the appearance and performance of a large selection of vehicles, most of which are licensed reproductions of real-world automobiles. Since the franchise’s debut in 1997, over 85 million units have been sold worldwide for the PlayStation, PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation Portable making it the highest-selling video game franchise under the PlayStation brand.

This isn’t the only major project The FaNaTix have debuted this week. Popcaan’s Skeleton Cartier, the official promo song for Canadian rapper Drake’s first sneaker line was released on Friday, as well.

Over the last three years, they have built an impressive list of collaborators such as UK Rap star Giggs, Afrobeat contender Yxng Bane, Dancehall superstars Beenie Man, Popcaan, award-winning writer Carla Marie Williams and household brands such as Nike, Puma, Adidas, Nissan, and several more.