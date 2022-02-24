Watch Koffee ‘Pull Up’ To Jimmy Fallon With Chromatic Sound

The Grammy Kid Koffee performed her latest single Pull Up from her upcoming debut album Gifted on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Monday night.

The Reggae star brought the Jamaican culture and party vibe to the late-night television show with Mixmaster genius Chromatic Sound spinning the beat of her new track from a makeshift sound system on set.

“Yuh done know Chromatic deh yah alongside the original Koffee all the way from Kingston Jamaica. Yo Koffee you wah tell them…” the deejay toasted to introduce the young talent on stage.

Decked in army attire, Koffee lit up the studio surrounded by dancers while performing her tune about ‘pulling up’ in her many whips. Like many before her, Koffee now joins other Jamaican stars to perform on Jimmy Fallon including, Beres Hammond and Chronixx who performed twice. Shaggy has been a favorite guest too; the show’s announcer Steve Higgins does an impeccable Shaggy impression.

Shenseea is scheduled to make her late-night debut performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live come March 3.

Koffee’s newly released Jae5-produced single Pull Up dropped earlier this month and the music video, directed by KC Locke, has already scored over 3 million YouTube views. It will join others like West Indies, Lockdown and Pressure to appear on her forthcoming album.

Gifted is slated for release on March 25 via Sony Music UK and RCA Records. The Rapture singer will continue on her promotional tour in the coming weeks, including a performance at Coachella in April.