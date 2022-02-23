Shenseea Says Vybz Kartel Is One Of Her Biggest Influences

Jamaican singer Shenseea has cited incarcerated Dancehall deejay Vybz Kartel as one of her biggest lyrical influencers. The fast-rising 25-year-old was speaking during an interview with Apple Music as part of their Up Next campaign this month.

“One of the artistes that influence my sound is Vybz Kartel because I always tell myself, ‘what is it that he would say on a track when he’s writing?’,” she said.

“I feel like he’s such an amazing writer, and he’s one of my top influences when I’m writing my music. I like to challenge myself. So, I always listen to his music, what he would come with—some type of punchline that he would put in his songs. It’s just always crazy so big up Vybz Kartel,” the Blessed singer added.

In the past, there has been controversy over Shenseea and Kartel’s collaboration, Loodi. It was alleged that the singer ‘stole’ the song. However, its producer Elvis Redwood of So Unique Records, as well as Shenseea’s co-manager Romeich Major, soon debunked the claim.

Since then, Shenseea, whose real name is Chinsea Lee, has made an international name for herself and is gearing up to release her debut album, Alpha, on March 11.

The Trending Gyal singer credited her late mother for her ambition and industrious traits, which she says fuels her career.

“My mother was a farmer, so she would walk, I kid you not, two hours to her farm. So, she would be gone for like two weeks. I would only see her on the weekends. I definitely got my drive from her,” ShenYeng added.

Her mother, Castilyn Eleanor Williams, passed away unexpectedly in June 2020.

The two were thought to be extremely close, from all indications on social media posts. However, Shenseea says for half her life, they did not have a solid relationship.

“Just because she’s away majority of the time, it would also make me feel disconnected. I figured that when I had my son, she was even more pressured because you know, she’s still a single mom and now she sees her daughter become a single mom. I really feel like she was disappointed with me getting pregnant at 19. It made her stress more, so that made our relationship even more crazier. We would fight head to head and that’s what also pushed me to write songs to move my son from that environment so I could have better did him,” she revealed.

The Run Run singer further said her mother’s sister inspired her innate love for music.

“As far as I can remember, my aunt was one of my early influences. She would play a lot of escape music. A lot of Whitey Houston, and Whitney Houston is now one of my biggest inspirations,” she continued, noting that her later career path is in total contradiction of what her family’s values are.

“My whole family are Christians, so I wasn’t allowed to listen to raunchy music, exhibit A, Dancehall,” Shenseea said.

The successful Jamaican breakout star said once she made a name for herself, she retired her mother and asked her to move in with her. She said she recognized the importance of mending their relationship and is happy she did, before it was too late.

“I remember the first time I asked my mom if she was happy and she said yes. And I asked her why and she said because I’m happy, and is with her. So at least I got that answer. In the end, before it was too late, she still lived some life,” the artist continued.

Shenseea has landed multiple international collabs since her claim to fame including Tyga, Swae Lee and Young Thug, Megan Thee Stallion, and most recently 21 Savage.

She says she has no plans of subscribing to Jamaican genres, solely.

“I’m not just gonna stop and bring Dancehall here. You’re gonna see me as just a Jamaican artist, period…doing it crazy.”