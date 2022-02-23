Dancehall Star Shatta Wale Stirs Controversy, After Popping Kiss On His Bodyguard

Ghanaian Dancehall star Shatta Wale has again stirred controversy, after he popped a kiss on his bodyguard, embraced him tightly, and then pinned one of his diamond-encrusted chains around the man’s neck to show ‘appreciation for the security officer’s hard work and loyalty to his Empire’.

In a video that has been circulating on social media, the exuberant deejay is seen unpinning one of the several necklaces from around his neck, as the bodyguard, Kumordzie, stands facing him and exclaims: “God is here! God is here!”

The camera pans to a woman, who is seated in the room who blushingly smiles and holds down her head to avoid the camera, as the two continue the embrace.

“I receive it! I receive it!” Kumordzie again exclaims.

Shatta Wale is then seen still embracing the bodyguard as he pins the chain around his neck. After he completes pinning the jewellery, the Taking Over artist eases back, holds the guard’s cheeks with both hands, and then pops the quick kiss on his lips.

“God bless you man,” says the appreciative bodyguard, as he, in turn, grabs Shatta in a bear hug and squeezes him tightly.

As the embrace continues the guard says: ““I know how much you love me; I love you more.”

The two are then seen chatting and laughing in their native tongue.

Following the circulation of the video on social media, media reports on Shatta’s penchant for smooching, pointed to several of the infamous occasions on which the hyperactive artist canoodled both males and females.

Online news magazine Ghanaweb noted that the number of times that Shatta has been captured in social media kissing others, was “simply a means through which he expresses love or excitement”.

“Regardless of the gender of the recipient the Shatta Movement boss has on some occasions, dominated the headlines in situations where he was caught kissing some individuals at various events,” the magazine noted.

“Although it could be a normal practice, there are some instances where Shatta’s kisses are regarded as uncalled for, especially as far as kissing a man is concerned,” it added.

Ghana Web showcased instances of the high-spirited artist kissing other people including at a “Peace Conference” with his compatriot Stonebwoy, which was staged to show solidarity after the two almost ended up in a fistfight at the 2019 Vodaphone Ghana Music Awards.

In a video of the occasion, Shatta impulsively pops a kiss on Stonebowoy’s cheek, laughs, and gives him a playful shove as the journalists in the room laughed.

Several days ago, Shatta, seemingly amused at being teased about having joined the LGBT movement, shared a mocking post on his Twitter page.

“Kissing makes my fans happy 😂🥂” he wrote.

Kissing makes my fans happy 😂🥂 — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) February 17, 2022

Some of his fans found his post funny, with a few stating that the kiss was much ado about nothing, as Shatta was simply a very affectionate person, and kissing others was his way of expressing himself.

“Shatta is always not afraid to show affection and that’s beautiful ❤️ @shattawalegh you did just fine!” AaronSelasie stated.

However, many of his other compatriots were livid at the display.

“The kiss is not nice. We are Ghanaians and Africans. Let’s not learn some things from movies and think is our culture 🙅‍♀️💔😢,” Ama Ghana declared.

“So kissing a man make your fans happy you are saying? I pity you,” Lawrence Piddah rebuked, while Kwane Acquah added: “Masa stop that. I be one person that loves u waaa. I beg such things shouldn’t be posted. Kissing a male friend is not love DTB.”

“The moment our intelligence gets tainted by madness we act like we are cool with every mistakes we make. Some jokes can’t be felt cool if bears immoral acts against humanity @samgeorgegh 😢,” Burna di Roka🇬 added.

Others said Shatta was only making a mockery of himself and his Dancehall rudeboy image.

“You can’t call nobody gay again after your video kissing that guy,” Denzine Denniz said, while Kwadwo Sarkcess ordered: “Trumutrumu man…what example our you showing to your kids and our kids.. Badman look sharp.”

“But what I don’t understand why two gangsters will kiss each other, I mean how? This below a swear,” Nana Kwame Ampofo said.

Still, others demanded that the My Level artist apologise for his behaviour.

“Kissing sound great with opposite sex, but ma boss same sex be dull… ur fans deserve an APOLOGY,” Da Voice admonished.