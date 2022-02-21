Tommy Lee Sparta Hospitalized After Prison Brawl With Correctional Officers

There are emerging reports that Dancehall artist Tommy Lee Sparta was injured during an altercation with correctional officers at the Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre in downtown Kingston this morning.

According to a Gleaner report, Tommy Lee Sparta was taken on a stretcher to the medical facility at the prison for treatment before he was transferred to the Kingston Public Hospital.

There is reportedly a strong police presence at the hospital now.

Tommy Lee Sparta has been incarcerated for over a year after he pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition in March 2021. He was sentenced to three years in prison.

The entertainer was arrested in December 2020 after he was found with the illegal firearm along Holborn Road in New Kingston.

His popular songs include Under Vibes, Spartan Soldier, Rich Badness, Psycho, Spartan Angel and most recently Protocol with Skeng.