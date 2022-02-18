Rosh Rebel Rebrands: “Rosh Reign Represents Me In My Truest Light”

Up and coming reggae artist Rosh Reign (formerly Rosh Rebel) believes that her rebranding is just what her career needed to advance to the next level.

“I decided to make the change from Rosh Rebel to Rosh Reign as it’s something that has been sitting at my heart’s center for more than a year now. It just wasn’t it,” she told DancehallMag.

“Though I know what the word Rebel represented for and to me, I couldn’t help but take the realistic approach in understanding that not everyone has time to research a name and what it means to the artist. Once you hear it, you have a right to assume the meaning based on what the word itself naturally means. Rosh Reign represents me in my truest light. I am royal. I am a victor. I do believe it will help to elevate my career. It goes beyond local boundaries. The very sound of it and what it represents speak volume. It’s an intentional approach to spaces I know I belong a part of,” she added.

Rosh’s newest single is Firm, released on January 15 under Legendary Promotions Inc.

“The reception for Firm, my newest single has been great! Everyone is in love with this chune! I’m being told it’s related, it’s pure. It’s to the point and I love that,” she exclaimed.

The Manning’s School alumna has been in the game for four years. Her previous releases include Tomorrow, Lock Down With Me, Glow, Give Me Love, Real Love and Hold On.

Reign added that music has always been her core career interest.

“Music is the love of my life. It comes effortlessly. It makes me feel alive and I know in my heart and soul that this is the very thing I should be pursing in this life.

I grew up in a family of Singers so it came easy to be singing all the time. This is just professional continuance,” the singer added.

Although she’s still relatively new to the music arena, Rosh Reign has high hopes about sealing her mark for future generations.

“I want my musical legacy to be all of my creative being. To be remembered as that singer with a unique vocal tone, charisma, life, who was absolutely electrifying on stage and served her audience with loads of passion. To be that Artiste who was a part of every household in every country in every continent, in the word, touching and effecting lives, positively,” said Rosh Reign.

Adding that she has a collaboration with an unidentified Dancehall artist in the works, Rosh Reign is eyeing international awards for her music career.

“I see myself at the Grammy’s. I see myself working with more international artists and producers. I see myself being more focused, establishing my charity foundation, releasing Albums, traveling the world touring, living life. I see the world knowing Rosh Reign.”