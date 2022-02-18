Meadows Provokes Outrage After ‘Misogynistic’ Attack On Beenie Man’s Ex Krystal Tomlinson

Former deputy chairman of the Firearms Licensing Authority (FLA) Dennis Meadows is under fire after he hurled what is being described as ‘below-the-belt’ innuendo at Krystal Tomlinson, the mother of Dancehall superstar Beenie Man’s youngest daughter.

During an interview on Nationwide’s Cliff Hughes Online on Thursday evening, the embattled Meadows, who is embroiled in an unraveling scandal at the organization, denied claims that he was part of a group that granted gun permits to persons who had been convicted for serious criminal offenses, including Reggae singer Jah Cure. He attempted to declare his innocence, revealing that, among other things, he had shunned bribes of up to $5-million to facilitate gun applications.

However, during the programme, Tomlinson, who is a former president of the Peoples National Party Youth Organisation, (PNP YO), tweeted that she doubted Meadows’ account of the story. “Mr. Meadows is struggling to sound honest on this interview with Cliff,” she wrote.

A while later she added: “I was really hoping to give him the benefit of the doubt, to be able to nuance the issues. But ‘don’t quote me on this, I’m going off memory, I can’t recall’ does not inspire confidence that he was a diligent and fair arbiter/reviewer of these applications.”

Her initial comment met the ire of Meadows, who, although he was not tagged in the post, responded on his own Twitter page and tagged Tomlinson in his caustic response.

“Like you struggled to remain #babymother13 but failed miserably. My effort was not to convince the likes of you. It’s a futile effort to convince those fixed on finding a reason not to believe you,” the former Government Senator retorted, using a derisive term often used by JLP supporters to label the former Miss Jamaica Festival Queen.

Tomlinson, who is the author of the book, Kill Fear: The Art of Courageous Living, had a few choice words of her own for Meadows in her counteraction.

“Dennis, my vagina & reproductive choices aren’t your business. The FLA was your business. Being diligent, fair & accountable in executing your duties was your biznz. If you had half of the passion for your work as you do my body you wouldn’t be struggling to address these allegations,” she charged.

“You’ve been part of the pejorative and demeaning chorus, so do not parade any ethical position while mentioning my handle. When you discuss my body and my child your stomach is steeled and solid. Forgot to block you but there’s no time like the present,” she added a while later.

Following the announcement of her pregnancy in 2018, Tomlinson had responded to criticism that she would be joining the large group of “baby mothers” for the Old Dog deejay.

“The babymother angle is not a bother to me; it’s when his [Beenie Man] children see those types of articles, when they take up the newspapers or go online and see these types of conversations, what are we saying about their right to exist as human beings? They’re all old enough to read that,” ” Tomlinson had told the Jamaica Observer.

“For those who ask that, I must ask you back, which of his children should not have been born for me to feel comfortable having a child with him? Every single one of them has a right to be here and every single one is excited to meet their sibling.”

Tomlinson and Beenie Man announced that they had parted ways in January 2021.

Radio disc jockey ZJ Sparks shared the Twitter exchange between the two politicians, on her Instagram page and captioned it: “This was low. Stick to the issues #FLA #DennisMeadows,” she noted.

“My god. I’m sorry. This is unacceptable…” Ce’cile said, later adding: “He asked for it. Poor man gonna get it now. He should have never said what he said”, after Krystal’s terse response was shared.

Mr Lexx had a stern rebuke for Meadows.

“This is why as men we have to teach our sons the importance of respecting women. Clearly bro never thought about how his comment was gonna come off all he cared about is his desperate bid to save his already f_cked reputation. U wrong fi dat bredda gad. Smh,” he stated.

“Him Claat quick & fast 😢 but he’s still not gonna escape the judgment that’s at hand,” Billboardd Producer Kirk Koolface Ford said.

Over on both Meadows’ and Tomlinson’s Twitter pages, there were mainly words of condemnation aimed at the former FLA board deputy chairman.

“So OK…now that you’ve addressed Ms. Tomlinson’s choice of partners, can you now address your choice of criminals you deemed fit to receive gun licences?” one of Tomlinson’s defenders said.

“Low blow Dennis, I’m not necessarily a Krystol fan; but, this reply does you no favors whatsoever. It better you did stay off the radio though, you have no idea how bad that came off,” another man rebuked.

There were a handful of supporters of Meadows, who argued that his ‘babymother’ statements were not untrue.

“Unflattering as Mr. Meadows repeat of a moniker that Ms. Tomlinson has acquired, may sound, I fail see the accused disrespect… didn’t she willingly decided to become 13th candidate of a philandering celeb,” one man said.

“Krystal in all fairness, he did not discuss your body or your child so please speak the truth. Aren’t you babymother 13 though?” one woman replied.

There were, however, other followers who labelled Meadows a misogynist.

“And what’s the purpose of him discussing her personal life in a post? He is tying to shame her for having a child and not being with the dad. Misogynistic!! I’m surprised you would try to validate his evidently low and dirty comment. Are you really trying to defend his comment?” one woman said in response to a supporter of Meadows.

“You’re very rude. The reference to her past/current relationship has no relevance to the matter at hand. Further, what do you mean by the “likes of you”? She is a Jamaican Citizen & has every right to be concerned about the issues at the FLA, as it isn’t a private company!” another woman said in taking aim at Meadows.