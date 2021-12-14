Jodi Jinx Says Sean Paul “Always” Supports Young Artists

Jodi Jinx Henriques, the wife of Dancehall star Sean Paul, came to her husband’s defense amid claims from Dancehall newcomer Jahshii that some music veterans do not support the younger artists.

After being asked whether he thought young acts like himself would make it big like Sean Paul, Shaggy, and Shabba Ranks, Jahshii instead told TVJ’s Anthony Miller that his predecessors were “afraid” to help the younger generation of Dancehall to progress. The fast-rising talent, 21, referenced Shabba Ranks, in particular, and the “rest a dem weh live a farrin,” as established acts from the island who have left their fellow compatriots behind by not giving them any exposure.

Sean Paul’s wife, however, voiced her disapproval with Jahshii’s claim on social media yesterday, insisting that her husband has in fact “always” supported the up-and-comers.

“’Lack of support’ one thing Sean Paul has ALWAYS done is support younger artists,” Jodi wrote in response to an Instagram post covering the story.

“His album this year alone makes 21 young artists Grammy nominees. You are uneducated in dancehall history. Stop call my husband name to get any notoriety,” she went on to say.

The Get Busy deejay released his seventh studio album, Live N’ Livin earlier this year, which was recently nominated for the 2022 Grammy Awards in the Best Reggae Album category. The 16-track collection includes collaborations with a score of local talents, including rising stars Skillibeng, Masicka, Intence, Squash and Govana.

The Temperature artist will also be releasing his eighth studio album, Scorcha in the coming months, with features from Dancehall stars Shenseea and Jada Kingdom.

Jodi’s remarks triggered a flurry of conversation with many applauding her for speaking up.

“This generation of feeling entitled for help. BUILD UP AND MAKE YOUR LIFE people will respect you more and the OG’s of Dancehall will give more support when dem see you trying on your own instead of calling for help like damsel in distress,” said one person.

Another agreed, “Go support unno dam self we are in 2021 there are many ways to support your self Sound cloud YouTube Instagram if you are good you will Buss.”

Others blamed the younger acts for the lack of support they’ve been dealt.

“But all these “young “ artists a sing is bout gun and sh-t. Wah inna that fi get support!” said one person. And, “Why dem would a associate wid nuff a unu wen unu ave gunman roun unu a look free money fi buy ammunition,” one said.

Another added that only someone like the Warlord would support artists who sing that type of music. “Why would international artist support young artist that sings gun songs? make it make sense Bounty can relate to the gun stuff so he should support you guys. I wouldn’t be supporting no one singing gun lyrics either kmt.”

Several others sought to give Sean Paul his flowers for all he has done for the music and culture.

“Funny how a only a few people truly gi Sean Paul him due fi weh him do fi di music & culture but soon as unu need a boos fi unnu self unnu call him name,” said one follower.

Another agreed with Jodi, “@jodijinx period! Not to mention Sean has a history of collabing with everyone.”

“No one brought shabba or Sean Paul thru. Their talent did Their groundwork on sound systems paved the way,” added another.