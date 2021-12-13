Rudolph “Garth” Dennis, Of Reggae Group Black Uhuru, Dead At 72

Rudolph “Garth” Dennis, one of the founding members of Grammy Award-winning group Black Uhuru and later a member of The Wailing Souls passed away on Thursday. He had celebrated his 72nd birthday seven days prior.

His death was confirmed by renowned music business consultant Lloyd Stanbury. In an interview with The Gleaner, Stanbury noted that Dennis’ death has plunged the industry further into mourning following the death of veteran reggae bassist and artiste Robbie Shakespeare.

“This is really difficult for everyone who knows Garth. Most of the musicians would have heard of Robbie Shakespeare’s passing two days prior, and they were united in many ways. Mykal [Rose], who was with the group, having just lost Robbie, was in great distress to hear of another on Friday,” he told The Gleaner.

He added, “Everyone is hurting to hear of Garth’s [passing]; as I said, they are suffering a double blow.”

Dennis’ cause of death was not immediately known. “I was not aware that he was ailing,” Stanbury said.

Dennis formed Black Uhuru in 1972 with Don Carlos and Duckie Simpson. After the group’s early releases Dennis left, going on to join the Wailing Souls in the mid-1970s, staying with them during their successful Channel One (recording studio) era.

When the core members of the Wailing Souls moved back to Jamaica in 1985 after a period in the United States, Dennis stayed behind, but later returned to Jamaica to rejoin the re-formed original lineup of Black Uhuru.With Black Uhuru, Dennis recorded the Grammy-nominated 1991 album Now and three further albums (along with dub versions). When Simpson left the group, Dennis and Carlos continued as Black Uhuru until December 1997, but Simpson also claimed the name, winning a legal case in 1998.

In 2008 Dennis returned to the Wailing Souls.

His first solo album, Trenchtown 19 3rd street which featured Sly Dunbar and Carlton “Santa” Davis was released in February 2015. His second solo album was due for release in early 2020.