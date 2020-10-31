Vybz Kartel Mocks Authorities Over Jail Cell Search In New Video For ‘It’s A Sin’: Watch

The Worl’ Boss proves he’s the wickedest troll in the industry with his latest music video.

Vybz Kartel is truly one of dancehall’s most prolific deejay’s, or as he puts it, “full ah so much style, it’s a sin.” No doubt one of the genre’s biggest influences, this time around, it’s his own recent afflictions that inspired the cryptic clip.

Following accusations that the incarcerated deejay appeared on IG Live with Rvssian in March, Kartel turned the authorities’ subsequent search of his prison cell into a fitting storyline. Tapping Gaza protégé Sikka Rhymes for the lead role, Kartel unleashes a slew of scathing quotes for his ‘haters’ and ‘doubters’.

His lookalike kicks off the video by going live on social media from the dark confines of a jail cell. As more fans tune in, the inmate appears to be living it up in lock-up, with access to food, females and comforts that make his fellow inmates jealous.

One of them tips off a warden and a search ensues, as Kartel’s slick bars ring out: “Dem insignificant, a knife without a blade/ Study people business, are you getting paid?”

The snitch is eventually dealt with by Kartel’s cronies, and it seems his fate was sealed from di Teacha’s first verse: “Dem tink if we win dem lose/ so everyting we do it bun dem like 12 noon/ But mi neva give a f—, I’m not a bedroom/ If dem violate mi put dem inna dem tomb.”

The Bling Blang directed video is, of course, a hit among the Gaza Nation — as one YouTube user said “b—— genius, the boss turn allegations against him into a hit video, for his hit song #ItsAhSin”.

While many still ponder his near 20-year reign, di Teacha might just have let on the secret to his longevity in this new banger, “Winners watch winning, losers watch winners”.