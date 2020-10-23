Octavia, I-Octane’s 11 Year-Old Daughter, Looks To Blast Off With ‘Escape’

Octavia

Octavia, the 11-year-old daughter of reggae star I-Octane, has always had a creative streak. She began writing her own poems and songs when she was only five years old. Her father recognized her amazing talents and nurtured her creative drive, hoping to get her to emerge as a major force in reggae-dancehall in the vein of child stars such as Nadine Sutherland or QQ.

Now, she is ready for her moment in the spotlight with the release of a video and song called Escape with Banxx, which has already generated thousands of views online.

“I chose the name ‘Octavia’. My daddy had finished his studio, and I said I wanted to be an artiste like him, so I robbed his name, took the Oct- and then added ‘avia’, so I am the female version of Octane,” the spunky 11-year-old, whose real name is Ashiek Muir, told DancehallMag.

I-Octane at first tried to get her to do songs about toys and dolls but Octavia was more focused on social issues that affected her fellow Jamaicans.

“I didn’t want to sing about dolls or anything like that because life is about issues like the environment, doing well in school, getting life skills. When you think about life, money can’t give you happiness, you have to be able to deal with your issues, being able to overcome a problem in school teaches you perseverance, and when you get over it, you can’t believe you were making such a fuss in the first place. I want to inform and teach people,” she said.

She plays “with dolls occasionally’, but prefers to play the popular shoot-em-up game, Call of Duty, with her cousins and friends.

Currently enrolled at the Kemet Maasai Academy in Portmore, she wants to learn how to play the guitar and keyboard and will be doing lessons in the future.

“I just love music,” she said.

Octane has now signed her to his Conquer the Globe label, and her first official song released was Internet. Octavia is getting some amount of buzz with a video called Escape on the Liquid Sunshine riddim alongside established acts such as Dexta Daps and others.

She has also voiced for established labels such as Shabdon Records.

He is working on a six-song EP which he hopes to release in 2021.

Octavia has performed alongside her father on shows such as St. Ann Kite Fest, Portland Jerkfest and Rebel Salute.

“I loved performing on stage. At first, I was kinda shy but whenever I start to sing, I don’t feel the nerves again. At Rebel Salute, when i did my song ‘Mi No Trust Some Bwoy’, I got a big forward from the crowd, and again at the Jerkfest, it was really incredible,” she said.