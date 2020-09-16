Jada Kingdom Recruited By Boyfriend Verse Simmonds For New Single ‘Bedroom Bully’

Jada Kingdom, Verse Simmonds

Dancehall songstress Jada Kingdom and her beau Verse Simmonds have teamed up to release a R&B track, Bedroom Bully, a song the songwriter and music producer said he penned, after he and the 22-year-old had their first sexual encounter.

The track is being distributed by ADA Worldwide, ahead of Simmonds’ upcoming Rude Boy album, which also features a collab with Jamaican deejay, Sean Paul.

According to a release, Simmonds spared no details in describing how the very sexy accompanying music video was conceptualized, to complement the raunchy lyrics of the song.

“Jada came up with the initial idea of shooting us having sex in various places like the back of a big dump truck! Then I said well why not put a bed in the middle of the water and we just expended on the idea from there… we didn’t want to do just a regular bedroom scene. That’s too boring!” Simmonds said.

“The song was actually created after the 1st time Jada and I were intimate so it only made sense that I feature her on it. We are both known for our sexual content in our music,” he added.

The release said fans of Simmonds can expect ‘the most raw and true version’ of himself on the album which “blends his famous ‘Island B’ melodies” with “rhythmic reggae and afrobeat productions, combined with the hard bass sounds and influences of the Atlanta region”.

Simmonds, who celebrated his 40th birthday on September 4, also said Rude Boy is the album which should have come right after the release of his 2009 hit single Buy You A Round, which peaked at number 55 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

“I went back to where music started for me, which was always a hybrid of Caribbean flavor with an R&B and Hip-Hop twist, however with more Caribbean flavor than any of my past projects,” he explained.

Based in Los Angeles, California, Simmonds was born in Puerto Rico and raised in the Virgin Islands. He performed in plays and talent shows as a child, and started writing music as an adolescent, later moving to Florida as a teenager, to pursue a career in music. His first major production gig was for rapper AK Sent.

After moving to the United States after high school, he formed the production duo the Jugganauts in the 1990s, and co-wrote and produced tracks such as Rihanna’s Man Down and Who Gon Stop Me by Kanye West and Jay-Z.

He also wrote songs such as Confident by Justin Bieber, and New Flame by Chris Brown, Usher and Rick Ross which was nominated for Best R&B Song at the 2015 Grammy Awards.

Bedroom Bully is not his first time working with a Jamaican. In 2016 he teamed with Jamaican producer and Black Chiney sound System member, Dwayne “Supa Dups” Chin-Quee for the song In My Feelings.

He also featured on Beenie Man’s 21-track Unstoppable album in 2016, released via VP Records in a track titled Stuck on You, from what was, at the time, was Beenie’s first studio album in 10 years.

Simmonds had started releasing his own solo material in 2007. Four years later, his 2011 single Boo Thang which featured Kelly Rowland, at number 44 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

He has often said his Caribbean roots contribute greatly to his outlook and successes as a writer and producer. He told Vibe magazine in a recent interview that being a Caribbean man gives him ‘a broader perspective when it comes to music’.

“We listen to everything, and I was raised in the Virgin Islands, which is a U.S. territory and I grew up listening to everything from soca to reggae music all the way to pop, R&B, hip-hop, even country music as well… Growing up in the islands has definitely influenced my writing ability and how I hear music,” he said.