Jada Kingdom Shows Off Tattoo Of Boyfriend’s Name On Her Neck

Jada Kingdom seems to be totally in love with her beau Verse Simmonds especially now, considering today is his birthday, so she took to Instagram to show Mr. Simmonds some extra affection.

In an Instagram story today, she showed off a new tattoo on her neck, that read “Verse” along with the caption, “I’m from the ghetto, where we get yah name tattooed when we love tf outta you! Lol.”

It appears Jada got the new tattoo on March 9, 2020, six months before they made their relationship Instagram official. She tagged the American producer who turned 40 today.

In addition to the new ink, the WiN singer, who celebrates her birthday tomorrow, also posted three photos.

In the first one, Jada is dressed in a tight fitted red bandana dress, which shows off her gorgeous curvy figure, and her hair was in two ponytails. Verse was dressed in white muscle shirt, a red, blue, and yellow shorts, and a headband. They were standing in front of a string of flags and appeared to be in deep conversation. This was her caption:

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY Tu Mi Big B@ddy Man! I adore you with everything. You’re my happy place, my peace, my spine, my inspiration, my motivation & my mentor. Thank you for YOU! I feel so blessed to be celebrating another birthday with you!!! Due tu ow me she nave nuh weh aguh! hehe! We’re locked in for life! Happy Birthday My Hubba Bubba. Twinkle love yuh bad bad wulleep! Mi Don yu be.”

In the second photo, Kingdom was dressed in an orange crotchet romper and white belt, which accentuated her figure perfectly. Verse was in matching orange headband, green floral shirt and white shorts. They are in quite a cozy position as Kingdom is seated in Verse’s lap and has her hand lovingly placed at the back of his head as she stares at him deeply. She captioned this photo as “Due tu ow love ah keep ova yasuh! woooiiieee! Happy Birthday Hubba.”

Verse responded under the first pic by saying. “look how u bout to make all ur male followers block u and me now! love u babes! U make me happy and I’m glad I can do the same for u! and under the second photo, he wrote, “thank u for the endless laughs and love u give me babes! My Queen!”

Jada’s fans were happy to see these images and responded accordingly. The queen of dancehall Spice also had a say” “Watch black love. HBD Twinkle man.”

It seems Jada and her boyfriend will be celebrating the birthday in fine style tonight as the final photo she posted was a flyer of Verse’s birthday party with the caption “Ooouuu issa f%kin party!! @versesimmonds BIG VIRGO ENERGY! Ah celebration time!”