Premiere: Half Pint Releases ‘Lovin’ To Support Nowell Family Foundation

Jamaican Reggae legend Half Pint is part of a new Reggae fusion compilation album, The House That Bradley Built, in honor of the late Bradley Nowell, the lead singer and guitarist of the ska-punk band Sublime. The compilation, which drops on September 4, will help fund the Nowell Family Foundation Opioid Recovery Facility. Half Pint, whose real name is Lindon Andrew Roberts, performs his song, Lovin, which was the original sample for What I Got by Sublime.

Born and raised in Belmont Shore, Long Beach, California, Nowell developed an interest in music at a young age after his father took him on a trip to Jamaica which exposed him to reggae and dancehall music. He then gained a strong interest in rock music once he learned how to play guitar and played in various bands until forming his ska punk band Sublime with bassist Eric Wilson and drummer Bud Gaugh, whom he had met while attending California State University at Long Beach.

Advertisement

LAW Records, in conjunction with The Nowell Family Foundation have teamed up to release the special compilation which features never-before-released acoustic covers from the catalogue of Sublime performed by 20+ bands. Profits from the record will go to The Nowell Family Foundation to build Bradley’s House, a rehab center in Southern California named after the late Sublime frontman Bradley James Nowell.

“Bradley James Nowell died of a heroin overdose on May 25, 1996. It was a devastating loss for his family, friends and fans,” comments Jim Nowell, Bradley’s father. “From this pain, came a burning desire to help others who battle with opioid addiction to overcome the disease before it takes their lives. That’s why we started the Nowell Family Foundation,” he states.

The Nowell Family Foundation has a mission to build and sustain Bradley’s House, a 6-bed opioid recovery center for economically disadvantaged and struggling musicians, and to offer free services while musicians recover. Jim “Papa” Nowell reflects, “The vision for Bradley’s House is to create a place of hope and healing for people in the music industry. A place where creativity can be an outlet for transformation. A place where passion can be a motivation for change. A place where music can be a source of strength.”

With the new compilation, The House That Bradley Built, musicians donated their time and music to take a stand against opioid addiction and to help support those battling addiction.

Advertisement

A true celebration of the prolific songwriter’s life, the compilation highlights the Cali-reggae rock scene Nowell helped establish through his mainstream success. In the wake of his untimely death, Bradley along with his band Sublime influenced a generation of musicians who continue to sonically blend mixtures of punk rock, ska, and reggae. Some of these inspired artists featured on the compilation include G. Love, Pepper, HIRIE, The Expanders, Common Kings, The Skints, and Trevor Young (SOJA).

The forthcoming release comprises reimagined versions of songs connected with Bradley and Sublime. Punk rock notables Descendents contributed an Ukulele rendition of their song Hope, a song Bradley covered on 40 Oz. to Freedom. Additionally, Jim Lindberg of Pennywise donated a cover of “Boss D.J.” (Robbin’ the Hood).

Lead single Work That We Do (Robbin’ the Hood) is performed by Pepper, whose influence can be traced to Paul Leary (Butthole Surfers), co-producer of Sublime’s self-titled album.

The second single is Little District (Sublime Acoustic: Bradley Nowell & Friends) by Long Beach Dub Allstars, a rotating cast of all-star musicians that includes Sublime artist Opie Ortiz and drummer/DJ Marshall Goodman (aka Ras MG). The compilation closes out with a special duet of The Melodians’ classic “Rivers of Babylon” (Sublime Acoustic: Bradley Nowell & Friends) sung by Bradley’s son, musician Jakob Nowell, and Bradley’s father, Jim “Papa” Nowell.

Advertisement

Reflecting back Papa Nowell says, “This compilation album is a tremendous gift from our friends at LAW Records. Their tireless effort and generosity are astounding. And the response from the music community has been overwhelming. We are so grateful to LAW Records for bringing together these talented artists to pay tribute to Bradley and help open the doors of Bradley’s House.”

He continues, “Bradley’s music lives on in the hearts and minds of his fans and fellow musicians. Through the combined effort of everyone who has been touched by his music, Bradley’s House will happen. People will be transformed. Lives will be saved. And it will truly be the house that Bradley built. Thank you all for helping to keep my son’s music alive.”

In advance of the new album, LAW Records will be releasing two singles every week leading up to the September 4th release date. The new records will be available digitally everywhere you stream music and also for the audiophile collector as a 180 gram collector’s edition record.

Tracklisting for the album features:

Advertisement