Beenie Man’s Birthday Party With Bounty Killer, Popcaan, Konshens & More Raises COVID-19 Concerns

King of the Dancehall Beenie Man celebrated his 47th birthday in fine style yesterday surrounded by other dancehall greats, his family, and friends. It will definitely be a party to remember as the guests showed up with a few keeping their distance at the artiste’s event and even fewer seen wearing masks as they spread out at the Kaya Herb House and across its wide parking lot.

Video clips of the birthday party showed The Doctor dressed in a festive and bright printed shirt, accessorized with a print head wrap for his dreadlocks. The mother of his youngest daughter, Krystal Tomlinson, who is a political contender for the People’s National Party in the upcoming September 3 general elections, can be seen chilling on a couch and vibing to the music while her man is out and about greeting his guests.

The party started at noon and drew the likes of Bounty Killer, KipRich, Konshens, Kemar Highcon, Popcaan, Team Ravers Clavers, including Beenie’s daughter Desha and Ding Dong, Mr. Lexx, and others.

There was lots of liquor, weed, vibes, and 90s era dancehall music.

Beenie Man appeared in high spirits as he spent time talking and laughing with his guests and engaging in conversation and even sharing bottles of wine with his fellow dancehall artistes who wished the deejay a happy birthday while enjoying themselves.

Popcaan greeted and embraced Beenie upon arrival as the deejay switched over to one of his songs. Beenie shared a clip of moment today on Instagram, calling Popcaan his nephew, which delighted Dancehall fans.

“That embrace … Pure love … Dancehall needs more of this,” said one fan.

“Pardon me I’m a cancerian but this made me get all emotional. I love to see unity between artists and especially when they’re generating it on their own,” added another.

Of course, the social media wishes also poured in with the artiste sharing screen time with Bounty Killer and later his beautiful daughters Asha, Kyra, and Desha.

Meanwhile, Jamaicans didn’t skip a beat, with many questioning why many of the patrons to the party failed to wear masks.

One person commented under videos of the birthday posted by Beenie Man saying – “not one mask,” to which another replied- “think a me alone pree dat and when the done them blame government,” referring to the present spike in coronavirus cases which the Ministry of Health says is because of parties Jamaicans attended during the Emancipendence weekend August 1-6.

“The masks hanging by the ears killing me,” quipped one onlooker.

Yvonne Burton added, “I don’t see no mask. Happy they are enjoying themselves, but set example.”

Several others cautioned the wearing of masks as “cases rapidly rise”, which in turn, they say, would cause the government to institute an island-wide lockdown to curb socializing. “One of the reasons why coronavirus is getting out of hand,” one woman commented.

Beenie Man hasn’t replied to any of the comments nor his girlfriend Krystal, whose party the PNP has criticized the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) led government for campaign activities that saw persons not wearing masks or practising social distancing. Videos of both political parties have surfaced in recent days of persons congregating for campaign activities.

Medical Director Dr Alfred Dawes warns that those activities will result in a massive spike post-election, according to the Jamaica Gleaner. At present, the island has almost 500 active cases, with many communities under strict COVID-19 measures.

Watch clips from Beenie’s Birthday celebration below.