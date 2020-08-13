Chronixx Vibing To Skillibeng’s ‘Brik Pan Brik’ Is A Mood

Chronixx

Reggae superstar Chronixx tickled almost 100,000 followers on his Instagram page today, by fully breaking it down ‘inna Dancehall style’ to Skillibeng’s infamous Brik Pan Brik.

In true Rastaman demeanor, his composed dance moves, while highly exhilarating to watch, were somewhat subdued in execution.

The Cool As The Breeze/Friday singer, however, did appear to have rhythm and looked pretty ‘with it’ as he rocked out to the new-gen Dancehall tune. He was even following the choreography, “drop ey’ hand now” that was called out to him in the background, quite well.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CD1a20kgIUY/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Chronixx, a well-regarded roots revivalist musician, has always expressed his affection for Dancehall music. As a spiritual person, he says he identifies with roots and Reggae since its what resonates with him. “As a youth who is born in Jamaica as an African … I wanted to do music that could facilitate my spirituality,” he told United Reggae in a 2017 interview, and so he did at the beginning of his music career.

However, as a producer, Dancehall is what really fuels his creativity, he says. “When I started producing, Dancehall was the music that I produced, you know? So as a producer, I would say I am more of an experimental dancehall producer, and as a writer I would write more cultural … so the music that people get from me, even today, is a reflection of that.”

A perfect example can be seen with his hit singles Behind The Curtain and Likes, which Chronixx says are Dancehall tracks. “Whatever I put my hands on will be very rhythmic, a dancehall kind of vibes, and yeah, I also produce a lot of cultural music, reggae, roots, dub, ska, that kind of vibe. I produce just about everything, but Dancehall comes more naturally for me as a producer,” he continued.

A music connoisseur if you will, Chronixx surprised some today, showing his appreciation for Skillibeng’s new take on the genre with his traphall, i.e., trap-dancehall single Brik Pan Brik . We can safely say he’s a fan of the musical art form rather than the message of the song.

Fans have also pointed out that he tried Trap himself in Dela Move , a song which has 2.2m views since being released in March and a clear and distinct rap style.

As many others gravitate to the traphall style of music, we find Skillibeng, arguably the founding father, as one of the hottest commodities in Dancehall right now.

Mr. Universe is certainly the go-to artiste to collab with these days, as can be seen with recent projects like Popcaan’s FIXTAPE with his feature on the single Have It as well as his teaming with Jada Kingdom in Tek It , Quenga in Vengeance Ways and Jakal in Sound Like , which were all released just within the last week.