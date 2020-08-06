Popcaan Silences Critics As He Speaks About Self Love

Silence singer Popcaan took to Instagram today to post a selfie which he captioned: “rasta pickney #judah”. While many fans showered him with compliments and heart-eyed emojis, some were not feeling the picture at all and chose to let Popcaan know.

“Den a could a wah cause all a this? Stop”, commented one user. “Where is your hairline running to?” quipped another while one said, “Nabadda with that again”

Out of all of the comments, Popcaan responded to the one that said:

“This is a very ugly picture, it really scared me, ion like this one, take it down, and do another one please, bad pic of you.”

Popcaan responded by saying “yes that a unnu problem!!! try pretend like everything perfect, my pic is fine self love is very important i love it”

While the critical comment appears to have been deleted, many fans gave the person responsible for the comment a piece of their mind.

One comment referenced the recent ruling of the Supreme Court that found that a primary school student’s rights were not breached by her school’s “No braids, no beads, no locs” policy.

“At the end of the day you know what is wrong with your comment!! is that missed the whole point of the picture! right now it’s a big deal in Jamaica about Rasta Pickeny This is not about what look good at this time. what he is trying to get across don’t miss the message that’s, that wat wrong with us we always try to have a problem with everything but we don’t fix the problem #onelove #rastapickney,” the commenter said.

Many dancehall artistes took to social media and expressed their outrage at the ruling earlier this week.

The comments under Popcaan‘s Instagram post have since been limited. He later posted a fan-made photo of Zachariah Zed that’s apparently being compared to his selfie:

Besides sparking arguments with his selfie and spreading the message of self-love Popcaan has been keeping busy promoting his mixtape “Yiy Change Fixtape” set to be released tomorrow.