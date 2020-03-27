Charly Black And Ne-Yo Drop New Collab ‘Over Again’: Listen

Dancehall artiste Charly Black and multiple time Grammy Award winner Ne-Yo have teamed for the release of a new collab titled ‘Over Again’.

The upbeat single, produced by Billboard and Platinum selling Troy “Troyton” Hinds teams up the best of two worlds as the R&B crooner, and dancehall/reggae singjay, deliver an ode to the object of their affection who has the pair dreaming as she undulates to the sexy pulsating groove. “Over and over and over and over again Girl when you whine your waist I think of us making love Over and over and over and over again Whine fimi gyal…”

This is a second go-round for Troyton, who previously worked with Ne-Yo on the Mavado remix of “I Know You Want Me”.

“Since the Mavado remix, Ne-Yo and I stayed in touch, and I’m also good friends with his manager Tishawn Gayle. It had been a while since we did something together, so last year I send him the track and told him I was thinking of a collab with my other good friend Charly Black. Long story short, he loved the track, we then met up in California to do the session and the rest is history” – explained Troyton.

In a statement, Ne-Yo said his love affair with dancehall and reggae isn’t new as in 2011, he launched Compound Island, record label in Jamaica “Reggae music to me is the epitome of just raw expression filtered thru extreme passion. No matter what the feeling is, it just hit different when it’s reggae.”

Speaking on their collaboration both Ne-Yo, and Charly Black expressed their excitement on their project. “The beat felt sexy. The kinda joint you put on repeat when you really trying to make sure she knows what it is you do, if you know what I mean. It was great working with Charly. His personal vibe is as dope as his creative.” said Ne-Yo, while Charly related “It’s a great vibe, great song. This will actually be on my album. I originally wanted to wait, but right now with what’s going on in the world, we need feel good music. Music still plays a vital part in every day life, regardless of the situation, it makes you feel good even for just a few minutes. Working with Troyton and Ne-Yo was wonderful, we felt the connection right away, our voices paired perfectly and vibe was right.”

Charly Black and Ne-Yo’s “Over Again” is available on all major streaming platforms. Listen to the new track below.