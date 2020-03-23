Jamaica’s Borders Are Officially Closed: Spice Worries If She Can Come Home

Effective Saturday March 21st at 11:59 PM the Government of Jamaica (GOJ) announced that it will be closing the island’s borders to incoming travelers in efforts of combating the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Initially the GOJ had imposed restrictions to travelers arriving from countries that were severely affected by the outbreak. Those were China, South Korea, Singapore, Iran, Italy, Spain, France, Germany and the U.K.

Now that the world at large has been restricted access to the country, residents of Jamaica who are aboard have found themselves in a bit of a pickle. That includes dancehall artiste Spice as well as her two kids Nickolas Jr. and Nicholatoy.

The Rolling deejay re-tweeted a post from Dr. Christopher Tufton, the Minister of Heath, who shared a notice with the announcement. In another tweet she said, “So how mi ago go back home ”. While this is cause for concern, she really set herself up for some ruthless backlash from her followers, especially by the way she documented her departure.

So how mi ago go back home,

— Spice (@spiceofficial) March 21, 2020

On Instagram she continued, “Smaddy ask Mr. Holness fi mi. Cause y’all play too much”.

Last week she posted several photos of herself and the kids at the Norman Manley International airport upon leaving the island and also when they arrived in Atlanta. She captioned the post “Government says no school in 14 days so i’m taking my babies with me so i can protect them My daughter is also protecting her doll from the virus. Bye. Be safe guys, stock up on food and water i’m outta here”.

Well she certainly left an impression on her fans, most of who thought she was perhaps flaunting her privileges. Among the hoard of responses most criticized her decision to have left in the first place. One comment in particular seemed to have struck a nerve, which prompted her to respond. The comment was “Spice you should have never left Jamaica. You “fled” with your children and made it seem like Jamaica wasn’t safe enough. Now the “tables turn”. This does not look good at all. All the best.”

This clearly riled up the deejay, she responded, “Which school did you attend? Asking for a friend. FyI I work in Atlanta and took my kids with me cause i didn’t feel safe to leave them behind but ok carry on stupid man”

Which school did you attend ? Asking for a friend. FyI I work in Atlanta and took my kids with me cause i didn't feel safe to leave them behind but ok carry on stupid man https://t.co/KGpSI85k2p — Spice (@spiceofficial) March 22, 2020

Looking back at her post, it appears that she was planning on returning soon for the possible re-opening of school. While many Jamaicans were bracing for an epidemic, its evident Spice was not. She also didn’t catch wind of the news prior of the ports closing on Saturday at midnight.

Olivia Babsy Grange, Entertainment Minister for the country, told THE STAR that she was contacted by many Jamaican entertainers abroad seeking updates and advice about returning home before the cut-off date and time. As of March 21st she said, “I expect to have persons arriving today. Some arrived earlier in the week. All are subject to the various protocols established by the Ministry of Health and Wellness”.

While the borders are officially closed now, all incoming and outgoing cargo as well as outgoing passengers will be allowed. Prime Minister Andrew Holness said that the measure would be in place for at least 14 days.

Looks like Spice just has to hold tight until she gets the green light to head back home.