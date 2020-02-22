Sean Paul Shows Off His International Career With ‘Big Tings’: Watch

Sean Paul

Sean Paul shows off his jet setting career in his latest track Big Tings, which was posted on Youtube yesterday (Feb 21, 2020).

He uses the song to give Dancehall fans a glimpse into his world, which is filled with clubs, performances and sexy women. He also uses his familiar style of beat and lyrics.

The video for Big Tings opens with his son waking him up and then jumps into a rush of parties and other events in New York, Miami and then back to Kingston. He also features some short clips with his crew.

In the Kingston shots he features some heavy hitters in the game, as he meets up with Spice and Shaggy. The video, which was produced by Dutty Rock Productions, is of a high quality and well done. A note at the end says it was shot by iPhone.

Age is definitely not slowing him down as he says in the song: “Big things poping off in the club. Things popping off in the club. Yeah yeah yeah. Big things poping off in the club. Girl dem no stop show we love. Yeah yeah yeah. Big thing popping off in the club. We a buy out the bar that’s whats up. Yow man a real born player we no need no subber. Anything weh you want I am the plug yeah.”

His fans are showing their appreciation for the song in the comments section under the video. One fan, from Kenya said: “Big things be popping in the club definitely tonight because it’s Friday. Much love from Kenya🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪.”

Another fan was appreciative that he stuck to his familiar style of Dancehall, “this riddim is so nostalgic, reminds me of 90’s dancehall,” the person said. Based on the comments there’s no doubt that his music has been touching fans on a global level.

One fan said: “Azerbaijan ❤️Türkey❤️Deutschland❤️,” while another added: “Wicked chune. We love u outa Motherland 🇬🇭 #Bhim” and another said: “The King Sean poul back backkkkkkk YES king Sean poul 🙏🙏 i fã ok Edy dance Brazil – são Paulo capital ok thank you ok song top brother.”

Big Tings already has over 140,000 views. Watch the video below.