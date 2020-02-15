Koffee And Spice Booked For Reggae Sumfest 2020

Koffee

Under its 28th staging, Reggae Sumfest once again comes alive with one of Jamaica’s youngest and vibrant musical force, Koffee, who is expected to engulf the stage with her high energy unapologetic character.

The Grammy-winning kid is expected to join a slew of renowned artists at the popular cultural festival, which unfolds annually in St.James, Montego Bay.

Reggae Sumfest is the island’s premier music and cultural festival, exhibiting Jamaica’s finest musicians across a gamut of genres.

The enlightening news was divulged by the official page of the yearly festival; Social media has since then enraptured in delight and she is slated to blaze on the 18th of July.

“Let us welcome the Princess of reggae @originalkoffee once again to the Reggae Sumfest stage!,” shared in a captioned post to its over fifty thousand followers.

Still a neophyte to the music and entertainment industry, the 19-year-old songstress has earned her place in the ecosystem positioning herself as one of the leading fresh faces highly craved by fans around the world.

The Toast hitmaker was booked last year and had the crowd salivating for more of her lyrical and youthful performance, they are certainly in for a treat this year.

So far, Reggae Sumfest has confirmed the likes of Koffee and the reigning queen of dancehall, Spice who is expected to perform on the 17th of July, sending social media into a wild goose chase who else they have up their sleeves.

“Nah waste nuh time… book the Grammy Kid quick!,” one user said

“Put the flame to diesel catch a fire mek it burn,” another said

“I paid for my flight and hotel yesterday! Now I just need tickets,” another said in delight of the news.